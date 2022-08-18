Read full article on original website
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Standing in line to see a show tonight? Well, don't forget about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive the Global Icon Award at this year's VMAs. But that's not all. The band will return to the VMAs stage for the first time in more than two decades to perform, as the last time they rocked out at the event was in 2000 when they received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs Pre-Show
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Get ready to feel like a Material Girl during MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. After all, Saucy Santana will be headlining the annual awards pre-show—airing live on Sunday, Aug. 28—alongside Dove Cameron and Yung Gravy. The rapper, who is also the current MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August, will be lighting up the stage for a performance of his smash single "Booty." Meanwhile, Dove—a VMA award nominee in the Best New Artist category—will make her first-ever appearance at the VMAs pre-show with a set of her own.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Shares Her “Hope” for the Actor After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells. Sheree Zampino has entered the Oscars chat. Five months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor ex-wife is weighing in on the jaw-dropping moment, saying she hopes fans will forgive his actions. "I hope people allow...
See Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Malibu Party With the Kardashians to Celebrate 818 Tequila
Watch: You HAVE to See Kendall Jenner's Robot Bartender. Raise a glass to Kendall Jenner's fabulous events. The supermodel has been busy throwing back-to-back parties in honor of her alcohol brand, 818 Tequila. On Aug. 17, the 26-year-old toasted her investors at a nighttime event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Those on the star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more.
Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley
Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF. walk down the aisle again. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged. "Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from...
Watch Lea Michele Rehearse for Broadway’s Funny Girl
Watch: Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl. On Aug. 19, the Broadway production of Funny Girl shared a highly-anticipated first look at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. In a black-and-white clip posted to Lea's and the show's official Instagram pages, the Glee alum rehearses for the role as a snippet of the actress singing "I'm the Greatest Star" plays in the background.
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Get Brutally Honest About Their Divorce
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are doing divorce differently. The Tom Tom co-owner joined his ex on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, which comes during a particularly strange time for the former couple, as they're closing the sale on the home they used to share during the week that would've marked their sixth wedding anniversary.
Scott Disick Steps Out With Mystery Woman for Malibu Date Night
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Scott Disick is enjoying some time by the beach before summer is over. The Talentless founder was spotted leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with a mystery brunette on Aug 16. For the outing, Scott wore a white and green windbreaker, black shirt and camo pants. The reality TV star paired his casual fit with brown baseball cap and white sneakers. As for his dinner companion, she kept it sleek and simple with a little black dress and a pair of strappy black heels.
Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl in Sweet New Photos
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on motherhood, describing her bond with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as a "love like no other." The actress shared a pair of photos of her and Nick Jonas' 7-month-old baby girl to Instagram Aug....
How Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Honored Son Zuma on His 14th Birthday
Watch: Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale officially have a 14-year-old on their hands. On Aug. 21, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a carousel of pictures of her and her ex-husband's son Zuma in honor of his 14th birthday, captioning the Instagram post, "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!!"
The Idol Introduces Ensemble Cast in Gritty New Teaser
Watch: The Weeknd's Tongue Skills, Ne-Yo Cheating Drama & Beyonce Reaction. Get ready to meet your new idols. HBO released the second teaser for The Weeknd's upcoming series The Idol, co-created by Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson. The preview gives viewers the first look at the ensemble cast, which includes The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey and Hank Azaria.
Garcelle Beauvais Is Understandably "Really, Really Excited" About Her TV Scoop Awards Nomination
Watch: Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection. The reality is we love Garcelle Beauvais. That's why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is nominated for the 2022 TV Scoop Awards. And the Bravo star couldn't be more excited about her nomination, telling E! News in an exclusive reaction on Aug. 19, "Hey guys! I just want to say that I'm beyond excited that I am nominated for the E! News TV Scoop Awards as Favorite Reality Star. Let me tell you, it means the world to me. I never thought I'd be nominated for this and it's exciting."
Harry Styles Was Asked About Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview — Here's What He Said
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Aimed at Their Relationship
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Take a Casual Stroll in NYC. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are fully aware that the singer's fandom is no longer as it was before their romance. Although the singer—who's had fans buzzing since he began dating the Don't Worry Darling director in late...
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: ALL the Details!. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Breaks Silence About Oscars Slap. Will Smith is officially back on the 'gram. After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider. In the clip, posted to Instagram...
How Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras Became Music's New Must-See Cover Band
Watch: Tom Sandoval Talks Performing Live With The Most Extras. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Demi Lovato Celebrates 30th Birthday with Boyfriend Jute$
Watch: Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing. Demi Lovato celebrated her milestone 30th birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jute$. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the "Sober" singer shared a shot of herself and the Canadian artist posing for a selfie in a...
