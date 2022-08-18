ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayville, NY

Officials investigate ‘massacre’ of sea turtle nests in New York

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVr6l_0hM5yYJi00

SAYVILLE, N.Y. — An animal advocacy group is calling for action after more than 100 baby turtles were “literally mowed down” on a property in Long Island.

The president and executive director of Humane Long Island, John Di Leonardo, told WNBC that a resident found the dead reptiles on Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville. Humane Long Island is asking the New York Department of Environmental Protection and local officials to investigate what happened, and is calling for a “prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites” at the estate in spring, summer and fall, WNBC reported.

Karen Maloney, a photographer, told Newsday that she had gone to visit the estate to photograph the hatchlings when she saw what she described as a “massacre.” She told the newspaper the turtles were “smashed, flipped on their backs [with] missing limbs and squashed.”

“The massacre of more than 100 hatchlings is just the latest of a disturbing series of death attributed to human carelessness on Long Island,” Di Leonardo told WNBC.

The Sayville estate where the turtles were killed is county-owned, Newsday reported.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Parks Department told WNBC that the county “cares deeply about all wildlife living on County property and we do our best to protect all species at all times. We are aware of the situation at Meadow Croft Estate and staff has been deployed to investigate the site. Going forward we will be working with experts to determine any adjustments that could be made to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Maloney told Newsday that she found 10 turtles that had survived and moved them to a nearby creek bordering the property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Sayville, NY
CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria

Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Turtles#Reptiles#Nests#Humane Long Island#Newsday
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
104.5 The Team

Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?

There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy