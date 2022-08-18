Read full article on original website
CBS News
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges talks MOA safety
Five people have been arrested in the shooting earlier this month into a crowded store at the Mall of America. Esme Murphy spoke with Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
ktoe.com
Six Arrested After Disturbance in Mankato
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington Street in the Washington Park Neighborhood. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
Father of Eli Hart files wrongful death lawsuit against Dakota County employees
The father of 6-year-old Eli Hart, who was shot and killed by his mother in May, according to charges, has named two Dakota County employees in a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a custody battle over his son prior to his death. Tory Hart filed the lawsuit in...
2 escape house fire in Scott County, no injuries reported
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- No one was injured after a house caught on fire in Scott County late Saturday afternoon.Scott County 911 dispatch received a report of a house fire on the 2600 block of Prairie Rose Court at 4:04 p.m.Two residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely.Firefighters extinguished the fire but said the house sustained substantial damage from smoke and fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
blueearthcountymn.gov
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Fight over food escalates to stabbing with makeup container
Police say a fight over food last weekend escalated into a stabbing with a makeup container. Nyachang Ochan Deng, 18, of Mankato, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Deng and the victim, who are related...
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday and two others were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Winnebago County. The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Hensel, 78, of Monticello, Minnesota, died in the crash while Gloria Hensel, 77, and Dean Balvance, 61, of Buffalo Center, were each hospitalized.
fox9.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
willmarradio.com
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
(Olivia MN-) Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered yesterday. 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Woman used sock filled with rocks as weapon
A Mankato woman is accused of using a sock filled with rocks to beat a man during an altercation. Darrion Ciara Smith, 33, was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the August 11 incident. A criminal complaint says a Mankato officer was at an...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life
A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning. Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a...
84-year-old Owatonna man found after going missing Friday
OWATONNA, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota say an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday was found within hours.Owatonna police sought the public's help finding Glen Schnittger after he went missing after leaving his home to go to the store. Later in the afternoon, officials said that Schnittger was found. No information was given on his condition. Owatonna is located about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
Minnesota Man Dies After Being Run Over by Multiple Vehicles
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a 25-year-old Lakeville man was killed early this morning when he ran out into the traffic lanes on I-94 in St. Paul after crashing his car into a guardrail. The report on the deadly incident indicates the victim was driving...
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
kduz.com
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
hot967.fm
Mankato Man Sentenced in Drug Raid
A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
ktoe.com
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash
GoFundMe created to support family of Mankato mother killed in ATV crash. According the fundraiser, Karissa Bode leaves behind her partner and young child, Sawyer. “Karissa was a vibrant and loving mother to Sawyer and partner to Chad and will be missed ever so dearly by all who have had the luck of meeting her,” Fundraiser organizer Tyler Woelfel said.
