Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
knopnews2.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near the 4400 block of N. 27th Street after a shooting on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the area at around 11:02 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot at several times by a known party. One of the shots hit the victim in the leg.
WOWT
License plate reading cams DOCO
Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
WOWT
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
WOWT
Nox-Crete hopes to soon begin cleanup of chemical fire aftermath
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nox-Crete, the scene of a massive warehouse fire three months ago, is hoping to begin cleanup this week. A public relations firm hired by Nox-Crete says the company is waiting on a permit from the city to move forward. Town officials believe cleaning should begin early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
KETV.com
Omaha double homicide suspect faces charges for attempted murder of a third person
The man the Omaha Police Department suspects of killing two women faces charges for the attempted murder of a third person. Gage Walter, 27, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. The weapons charges Walter...
WOWT
Lincoln police cited 19-year-old for assault on an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 19-year-old was taken into custody early Friday morning in connection to an attack on an officer. An officer was hit by a green sport bike motorcycle with green ground effect lighting last week near Centennial Mall & P Street. Officers caught up with Alexander Nelson,...
Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people
We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
WOWT
Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska. Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
WOWT
Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha
As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County. Updated: 6 hours ago. A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for...
Comments / 9