Special Agent, Department of Labor Employee Allegedly Stole $23,580 in Army Housing Benefits
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor, Thomas Hartley, age 48, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was charged on August 16, 2022, in a second superseding indictment with engaging in multiple schemes to commit fraud.
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement
To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
The CCIU’s Practical Nursing Program Ranked One of The Best Nursing Schools in Pennsylvania
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Nursing Schools Almanac ranked the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) as one of the best nursing schools in Pennsylvania for the second year in a row. In 2022, data was collected from approximately 3,000 nursing schools and campuses nationwide. Of...
Pennsylvania sign language interpreters recognized by Wolf administration
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent National Association of the Deaf study examined states’ efforts to inform deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The national study ranked Pennsylvania in tenth place for the state’s use of American Sign Language interpreters.
Missing Person from Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey and his family were camping at […]
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order to Protect Pennsylvanians from Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf yesterday signed Executive Order 2022-2 to protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
Family react to ‘Kids for Cash’ ruling
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The infamous kids for cash scandal in Luzerne County that sent shockwaves through the nation’s juvenile justice system is again in the spotlight. A federal judge ordered two former Luzerne County judges to pay millions of dollars in damages to the victims of the scheme. Now we’re hearing reactions to the […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
