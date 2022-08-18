CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.

