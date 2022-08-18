ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police. On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old...
Female shot by police after firing shots toward officers, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday, police confirm. Police have not released her name or age at this time. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrived at a home on St. Croix Lane around...
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
