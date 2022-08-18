Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest
A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
One person shot while inside Showmars in Steele Creek, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person has been shot while inside of a Showmars in Steele Creek, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Police said the victim, who was an innocent bystander, was struck in the head. They...
One dead after shooting in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to Lancaster County officials. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on North Willow Lake Road. The victim, Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCNC
Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police. On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
Female shot by police after firing shots toward officers, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday, police confirm. Police have not released her name or age at this time. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrived at a home on St. Croix Lane around...
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in Cherokee Co.
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
WBTV
Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
Man charged after driving truck into North Carolina woman sitting in driveway, killing her
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
WBTV
Undercover drug operations lead to arrest of 26 people in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A total of 26 people have been arrested in recent months in Lancaster County as a result of undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The operations were conducted by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, and involved heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
WBTV
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
FOX Carolina
Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 2