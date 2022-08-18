Read full article on original website
KEYC
United Way to hold expanded school supply drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the first day of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s expanded school supply drive. Donations of new school supplies will be accepted in Blue Earth. Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties. You can find drop-off sites at partnered, area businesses, such as the North...
KEYC
MNSU’s gold folder program goes online
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students prepare for a year of classes, new students are preparing to be away from home for maybe the first time in their lives and faculty are preparing for the new year. This year, MSU is offering a new streamlined way to help students. “It...
KEYC
62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast gives Mankato a sweet corn fix
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time again for a sweet corn fix. The 62nd Y’s Club Corn Roast takes place this afternoon at the Mankato West High School parking lot. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 per child. Attendees also get to enjoy all you...
KEYC
Fire Safety Day makes a comeback in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire safety day made a comeback at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Saturday, August 20. The event featured safety education from several local fire departments, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder, and more. The Children’s Museum offered free admission for the day.
KEYC
Minnesota Zoo continues to search for Amur tiger cub names
The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties.
KEYC
Nicollet gears up for upcoming season
Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Free general admission tickets are available starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
KEYC
Portion of Hwy 21 closed for resurfacing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A note for drivers: Highway 21 south of Montgomery is closed starting today for resurfacing. The closure spans on the stretch of Hwy 21 from Hwy 99 to Hwy 13 running through Le Seuer and Rice Counties. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says traffic will...
KEYC
Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Kim Gustavson lost her son Travis to an overdose in February of 2021. She is partnering with area treatment centers and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task...
KEYC
Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast raises money for aviation students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 624, returned its breakfast fundraiser at the Mankato Regional Airport Sunday, Aug. 21. The Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast is the largest, annual event and fundraiser by Mankato’s E.A.A. Chapter 624. Organizers say about 80 to 100 volunteers from civil...
KEYC
Community gathers for Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sunday was the first nationally recognized Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness and Prevention Day. The occasion stirred an event in Erlandson Park in Mankato, in which community members shared their stories around the dangers of Fentanyl. “I feel like Travis’s story is making a difference. And we can’t have...
KEYC
Walk-through tours opening at Maple River Schools on August 22
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton’s new school is near the end of its development- just in time for the start of the school year. Construction started in October, 2020. The two-story, 200,000 square foot building will hold pre-K through 12th grade students from Mapleton, Good Thunder, Amboy, Minnesota Lake, and surrounding areas.
KEYC
Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish, becoming isolated by tonight as sunshine slowly returns throughout Saturday.
KEYC
League of Women Voters in St. Peter works to get more young people to the polls
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For more than 100 years, the League of Women Voters in St. Peter has been a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization helping voters register and learn about candidates and their positions. Eleanor Kennedy and Ethan Zimmerli are two out of five high school students recently selected for...
KEYC
Locally owned CrossFit gym opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new, locally-owned CrossFit gym opened its doors for the public today. Gray Duck CrossFit sits on the corner of Adams and Star streets. An open house celebrated the end of the gym’s construction. Creating the gym has been a passion project for co-owners Joshua...
KEYC
A look at your weekend forecast
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow-moving low will provide scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be shifting from the south to the north-northeast tonight into Saturday with the passing low-pressure system. Northerly winds will keep temps in the 70s Saturday, watch out for isolated showers/thunderstorms. Other than the isolated shower it will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday with winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph.
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event.
KEYC
Paralyzed kitten looking for a forever home
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nine-week-old Sweet Pea was slated to be put down at a shelter in the Twin Cities. The kitten was left paralyzed after a dog attacked his litter. A few weeks ago, Mending Spirits Animal Rescue chose to take him in. That’s when Tracy Zins volunteered to...
KEYC
Owatonna police find missing 84-year-old man
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota BCA sya they have found the missing 84-year-old Owatonna man. Authorities said Glen Schnittger left his home in Owatonna Friday morning to go to the store in town. He was reported missing, but found safe. Authorities thank the...
KEYC
Two killed in crash on Highway 7 near Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people from Montevideo died in crash in McLeod County Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Silver Lake on Highway 7. A car driven by 25 year old Wilmer Herrera was going west on highway 7...
