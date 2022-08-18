Read full article on original website
US Stock Futures Are Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' As Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48. "Despite the recent surge in the overall equity market, the S&P 500 was unable to close above its 200-day moving average. As a result, the market is now going through a digestion phase, triggered by weaker-than-expected economic reports and anxiety ahead of the statements and policy indications expected to emerge from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium," Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research told Benzinga.
