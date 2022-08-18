Read full article on original website
Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney Plus on Sept. 8 for Disney Plus Day
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will make its Disney Plus streaming debut on Sept. 8, two months after Thor, The Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg’s latest adventure bowed in movie theaters. Marvel’s fourth Thor movie is just one of more than a dozen new additions coming to Disney’s streaming service on what the company has branded Disney Plus Day.
Is new Pokémon Cyclizar related to Scarlet and Violet’s legendaries? Here’s the theory
The Pokémon Company revealed a new Pokémon, Cyclizar, during the 2022 Pokémon World Championship event on Sunday — and it looks suspiciously close the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Cyclizar is a mount Pokémon that can be ridden like...
Saints Row reboots the series with a rage-fueled take on the gig economy
Saints Row is a series predicated on one existential question: What if you just didn’t give a fuck anymore?. Your job sucks? Fire an RPG into your old office and become a crime lord. Jerkwad ex won’t leave your friend alone? Wingsuit onto his patio by leaping off a nearby building to tackle him from 60 feet up. Suburban nouveau-riche snob using a piece of valuable modern art as a drying rack? Pull up in a golf cart made of lava, slap a tow cable on that bad boy, and drive it home through rush hour traffic.
The 19 best roguelikes
Although roguelikes’ surge in popularity is still a recent phenomenon, their history dates back more than 40 years — since 1980, to be exact, which is when Rogue put the “rogue” in roguelike. That’s a lot of rogues. Still, it’s only in the last decade...
Mario Kart Tour goes to Bowser’s castle for its next Tour event
Mario Kart Tour’s next event is all about Bowser. The mobile racing game’s next content release will be the Bowser Tour, and will take players back to a familiar track inside his lair and add a few new cosmetic options. The event is set to begin on Aug. 24 at 2 a.m. ET.
Infinity Train, Summer Camp Island, and other shows wiped from HBO Max
HBO Max has removed 36 shows and movies from its platform, including a lot of kids and family content such as Sesame Street spinoff The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, beloved Cartoon Network show OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, and teen drama Generation. One of the most frustrating eliminations is the highly acclaimed and also frankly amazing Infinity Train — which had already been removed from airing on Cartoon Network, punted to streaming-only with little fanfare, and canceled after just four seasons.
HBO shows first footage of The Last of Us series
HBO revealed the first footage of its television adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us on Sunday, offering fans a brief glimpse of the series slated to arrive in 2023. And it is brief — roughly 20 seconds of a trailer dedicated to showcasing what’s coming to HBO Max in the coming months and next year is focused on The Last of Us and its stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
Beast brings back the short, sharp, well-crafted creature feature
Early in the man-versus-nature horror movie Beast, one of the characters wears a faux-vintage Jurassic Park T-shirt — a choice that scans as clear homage, from one Universal summer nature-from-hell creature feature to another. Beast even features that classic Jurassic movie trope, a pair of siblings struggling to stay out of view as a large animal circles the vehicle where they’re trapped. But in spite of the parallels, in spite of a surprising level of craft for a late-August release in a summer where an actual Jurassic Park sequel got a prime June slot, Beast ultimately isn’t gunning for status as a Jurassic upstart or companion piece. The movie is assured as it stakes out its own smaller territory.
Netflix’s multiverse fantasy Look Both Ways has the exact wrong message for the moment
If nothing else, the new Netflix production Look Both Ways gives the Groundhog Day formula a much-needed break. For a while, a Groundhog-like time-loop scenario was the go-to device for applying a light sense of the fantastical to stories about choices, fate, and relationships. There seemed to be at least one time-loop movie for each streaming service: Palm Springs, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Boss Level, Naked, and so on. Look Both Ways instead borrows from 1987’s Blind Chance, a Krzysztof Kieślowski movie where a young man catching or missing a train creates parallel timelines with very different lives. (It was reenvisioned in America as the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow vehicle Sliding Doors.) The branching incident for Look Both Ways isn’t a train, though: It’s the outcome of a graduation-season hookup between college friends Natalie (Lili Reinhart) and Gabe (Danny Ramirez).
It’s a good time to revisit The Ghost and the Darkness, the Beast movie of the 1990s
The new Idris Elba movie Beast is a lean, propulsive creature feature, the kind of efficient man-versus-nature horror story that ladles on the scares, then wraps before the conceit gets old or overstretched. In the film, Elba plays a widower and father of two who has to protect his children from a man-eating lion in South Africa. It’s a comparatively small, intimate movie in scope and character, more like Crawl or Prey than like the Jurassic Park films it’s openly referencing.
