Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival returns Sept. 10
The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Bethany Beach. This annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists displaying and selling their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
WMDT.com
Friday Night Movies on the River returns
SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Night Movies on the River are back this week in Downtown Salisbury. You can catch the showing of Soul at the Riverwalk Amphitheater starting at 8:30. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- One iconic West Ocean City restaurant returned earlier this summer under new ownership, but with the same Eastern Shore classics. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack. If you’re looking to grab lunch on the go, Captain’s Galley Crab...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
talbotspy.org
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
WBOC
Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair
SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
WCBC Radio
Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows
Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Fire destroys WGOP-AM on Eastern Shore
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) - An accidental fire destroyed a radio station on Maryland's Eastern Shore on Thursday, fire officials said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the attic of the building. It took about 50 firefighters from Maryland and Virginia three hours to control the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and it was started by a failure of an electrical wire in the attic. The station owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and operated by Mike Powell was on the air when the fire broke out, officials said. The building, which was built in 1955, is considered a complete loss, the fire marshal's office said.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Postcard from Ocean City: It’s like there are two governors attending MACo
The state's political gravitational pull has shifted perceptibly in Ocean City this week. The post Postcard from Ocean City: It’s like there are two governors attending MACo appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Cape Gazette
High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach
High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
WGMD Radio
Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward
Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
WGMD Radio
Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
