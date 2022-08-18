ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival returns Sept. 10

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Bethany Beach. This annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists displaying and selling their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Friday Night Movies on the River returns

SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Night Movies on the River are back this week in Downtown Salisbury. You can catch the showing of Soul at the Riverwalk Amphitheater starting at 8:30. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Virginia State
Ocean City, MD
Government
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- One iconic West Ocean City restaurant returned earlier this summer under new ownership, but with the same Eastern Shore classics. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack. If you’re looking to grab lunch on the go, Captain’s Galley Crab...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022

The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono

ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Optimistic Outlook for Wicomico County Fair

SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting. The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy. But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Freitag
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Andrew Zimmern
Person
Noah Kahan
Person
Robert Irvine
Person
Alanis Morissette
WCBC Radio

Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows

Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!

Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
LEWES, DE
CBS Baltimore

Fire destroys WGOP-AM on Eastern Shore

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) - An accidental fire destroyed a radio station on Maryland's Eastern Shore on Thursday, fire officials said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the attic of the building. It took about 50 firefighters from Maryland and Virginia three hours to control the blaze, officials said. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and it was started by a failure of an electrical wire in the attic. The station owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and operated by Mike Powell was on the air when the fire broke out, officials said. The building, which was built in 1955, is considered a complete loss, the fire marshal's office said.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Calling Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Oceans#C3 Presents
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach

High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO

26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

Port of Salisbury Dredging Project will Move Forward

Thanks to a unique partnership between government at all levels, a dredging project at the Port of Salisbury is moving forward. Governor Hogan announced a new memorandum of understanding between Maryland Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County, which will provide for 137,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the port.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac

If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy