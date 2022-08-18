Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled
Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Sent down Friday
Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Sosa lost out on consistent playing time recently and will head to the minors after hitting just .114 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI over 11 games in the majors. Elvis Andrus was signed by the White Sox on Friday and should serve as the primary shortstop while Tim Anderson (hand) and Leury Garcia (back) are on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Remains out of lineup
Stassi isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stassi is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-18 with two walks and eight strikeouts over his last five games. He'll be on the bench for a second consecutive matchup while Kurt Suzuki starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals and Braves continue to surge; Yankees barely clinging to top-five spot
Remember when the Yankees were on pace to win around 120 games? You should, because it wasn't really that long ago. Through July 8, the Yankees were 61-23, which is a winning percentage of .726 and a full-season pace of 118 wins. They've been bad since then. At 13-25, only...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Called up, starting Friday
Encarnacion was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and will start in left field and bat ninth Friday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Encarnacion was promoted for his MLB debut in June and went 1-for-8 with a grand slam and a stolen base in two games before being sent back to Jacksonville, and he'll now rejoin the Marlins. The 24-year-old could receive regular opportunities in the outfield with Jorge Soler (back), Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Garrett Cooper (concussion) on the injured list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss
McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. McCarthy started an eighth-inning rally with a solo blast, which presaged two more runs that brought Arizona within one run. However, the bullpen didn't give the team a chance the following inning, giving up eight runs in the top of the ninth. This was McCarthy's first home run since being recalled in July, and the outfielder has put together a sustained stretch of hitting since then. McCarthy is slashing .308/.368/.423 over 32 contests. He's had initial bursts after being recalled previously, but those streaks didn't last as long as this current one.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out Saturday
Marte (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis. Marte made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he has not started a game since injuring his hamstring during last Sunday's contest versus the Rockies and leaving the game early. Prior to his injury, he had posted an OPS of just .541 over 50 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
CBS Sports
Reds' Joey Votto: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday after undergoing surgery to repair his torn left rotator cuff, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. This officially ends Votto's 16th season in the majors. It was his worst campaign to date by fWAR (-0.7) and wRC+ (93). Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs, 31 runs and 41 RBI in 91 games. Votto is under contract through the 2023 season.
Comments / 0