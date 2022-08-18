ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville driver flips car after suspect cuts him off, nearly hits wheelchair

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday.

According to police, a man, in his 50s or 60s, driving a blue or teal-colored sedan with a dog in the front seat, was seen driving recklessly on Humes Road around 10:54 a.m.

The suspect cut off another driver, and that driver tried to follow, but the suspect suddenly hit the brakes, causing the other driver to swerve, leave the roadway, nearly hitting a pedestrian in a wheelchair, and then flip over as they went over the embankment.

Police said the driver of the overturned vehicle suffered a serious leg injury and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the reckless driver is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.

Jennifer Shaw
3d ago

It wasn't great idea to follow the driver that close for him to be able to do that. Letting go of being cut off would've worked out better for him.

