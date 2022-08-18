Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads

Read full article on original website
Related
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
Man found dead inside vehicle at Upstate landmark
An Upstate man that was found dead inside a vehicle at a local landmark has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Scott Tyler Forster of Greer was found dead inside a car at Paris Mountain State Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit while trying to cross Upstate highway
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died on Saturday night after being hit by a pickup truck on South Carolina Highway 49. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened around 8:08 p.m. near Eagle Road. According to troopers,...
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Community steps up to help South Carolina 11-year-old hit by car in school parking lot
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Eleven-year-old Huston was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but he has been in the hospital since Tuesday after being hit by a car in a school parking lot. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying that a […]
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop
DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejournalonline.com
Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road
Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from scene in Greenville Co.
A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found along Greenville Co. road
A body was found Wednesday afternoon near a Greenville County road.
Pedestrian killed in Greenville County weekend crash
A pedestrian is dead following a weekend crash in Greenville County. The crash happened just before 10AM Saturday morning on Legrae Court in Taylors.
Woman faces drug charges following ‘suspicious’ activity in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing multiple drug charges following "suspicious" activity Saturday in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0