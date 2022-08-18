Read full article on original website
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
"I think" - Jamie Carragher makes Man United vs Liverpool prediction
The return of Monday Night Football sees Liverpool take the short trip to Old Trafford to face their fiercest rivals, Man United, and Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp's side will win the game. It has been a horrendous start to the season for Erik Ten Hag and his United side,...
Compilation of Raheem Sterling missing sitters for Manchester City has emerged after Chelsea interview
A compilation of Raheem Sterling spurning big chances for Manchester City has emerged after the winger’s controversial interview last week. Sterling moved to Chelsea this summer in a deal worth a reported £47.5 million. Recently, he spoke about his frustrations towards the back end of his time as a City player.
The Swansea ball boy who Eden Hazard kicked has been named on The Times’ Young Rich List
The former Swansea City ball boy who was kicked by Eden Hazard has made the The Times’ Young Rich List and has an estimated fortune of £40 million. Back in 2013, in a League Cup semi-final second leg between Swansea and Chelsea, Hazard was sent off for what he did to a 17-year-old ball boy.
Christian Pulisic likely to stay at Chelsea amid Manchester United interest
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is likely to stay at Chelsea this summer, according to reports. The USMNT star has seen his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel, and with the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, he is thought to be searching for more minutes. However,...
Nine words from Pep Guardiola increased one player's transfer fee by £10 million, claims Premier League manager
During Manchester City’s UEFA Champions last-16 tie with Sporting CP last season, Pep Guardiola made the audacious statement of describing Matheus Nunes as ‘one of the best players in the world today.’. Considering the Portuguese midfielder was a relatively unknown commodity at the time, the Sky Blues boss’...
Chelsea and Barcelona close to agreeing £22.8 million transfer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea and Barcelona are in ‘very advanced’ negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with optimism that a deal will be done in the coming hours, according to reports in Spain. The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge to reunite with former boss Thomas Tuchel. The...
Arsenal set to place bid for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans
Arsenal are set to make a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans ahead of a pivotal week for all parties, according to reports. Tielemans has been on the Gunners’ radar since May as Mikel Arteta’s men attempt to lure the Belgian from the King Power Stadium to bolster their midfield.
Joao Cancelo names two other positions he could play in for Manchester City
As Joao Cancelo burst into life in his second season at Manchester City, fans and pundits alike were left awestruck by his ability to operate in the middle of the park. Due to being deployed as an inverted right-back, the Portuguese international essentially functioned in central midfield and that too, in stellar fashion.
Fabio Carvalho is not a fan of the nickname given to him by the Liverpool players
Fabio Carvalho has revealed the nickname given to him by his Liverpool teammates, however, he is not a fan. The former Fulham player was close to joining Liverpool in January but the deal fell through on deadline day as both parties were unable to get the documents finalised in time.
5 Things Learned: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Both sides got off to a flying start, with action coming at each end, but it was the Blues who were looking the more likely to find an opener. The visitors were punished in the 33rd...
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Graeme Souness believes Man United signing Casemiro is a mistake, says 'he’s never been a great player'
Graeme Souness believes Manchester United signing Casemiro is a 'mistake' and says he's 'never been a great player'. Casemiro is poised to join Man United who've agreed a transfer worth £70 million with Real Madrid. The 30-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to the team, having enjoyed a...
WATCH: Arsenal fans chant new William Saliba chant
Arsenal away fans have been singing a new song about young defender William Saliba. The chant was sung in the away end as the Gunners beat Bournemouth 0-3 on Saturday. The chant is sung to the tune of 'Tequila' sung by The Champs in the 1950s. The lyrics are as...
Casemiro says he wants to win the Premier League with Manchester United
Casemiro has ambitions of lifting the Premier League title with Manchester United. The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who will earn a reported £350,000-a-week at Old Trafford, opened up about his "exciting" move on Monday during an emotional press conference at the Bernabeu. For the first time since United confirmed an...
Pep Guardiola pinpoints what went wrong for Manchester City in Newcastle thriller
Pep Guardiola has reflected on Manchester City's display in their breathtaking 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday evening. Eddie Howe's side took the game to the Premier League champions, who dropped their first points of the campaign after opening victories over West Ham and Bournemouth. The...
