WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
WALB 10
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location today to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
WALB 10
Albany nutrition group promotes plant-based eating
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Healthy Life Albany is wrapping up a three week series of classes that teaches how to make plant based meals. Last week was about mushroom tacos and this week it was ribs with jackfruit . Dr. Samara Sterling, a nutrition scientist, says eating plant based foods...
WALB 10
Grand opening of Valdosta’s Amphitheater brings community together
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Unity Park is living up to its name as the Amphitheater launched Saturday, giving people a sense of community. City leaders and people in Valdosta have been anticipating the amphitheater opening for a long time. It gives business owners and others a common area for gatherings.
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
WALB 10
4th annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census led by youth
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s leader for an effort to save Georgia’s pollinators is from right here in South Georgia. Mia Burnett is from Mitchell County and she’s only in the 9th grade. Burnett said she fell in love with bees through her 4-H program. “I...
Child abducted from Georgia home found safely, suspect arrested, GBI says
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation located a missing one-year-old they say was abducted from her home around on Sunday. Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by Felicia Elaine Horne from 4616 Countyline Road in Thomasville at 4 p.m. GBI officials did not say where they located...
WALB 10
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
WALB 10
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
UPDATE: AMBER Alert issued for Thomas County child canceled
Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the AMBER Alert issued on behalf of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office is canceled
Albany City Commission reverses Historic Preservation Commission decision on Phoebe/Albany Tech project
ALBANY — A deadline set unanimously Wednesday by the Albany City Commission for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to sign off on Certificates of Approval that would allow Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to move forward with construction of a planned joint “Living and Learning Community” with Albany Technical College passed with no action Friday, negating a ruling by the preservation commission and allowing Phoebe to move forward with the $40 million project.
douglasnow.com
CHS teachers spend time with local businesses through summer externships
Four Coffee High School teachers participated in an externship program this summer that allowed them to dive into local business and industry to get real-world experience to bring back to students in their classroom. Jerry Hill, CTAE engineering teacher in the Academy of Engineering, Agriculture, and Mechanics worked alongside employees...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
News4Jax.com
Ware County poll workers being shamed out of volunteering, supervisor of elections says
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Ware County is one of the areas in Georgia affected by a poll worker shortage. The county is down about 30 poll workers, and the Supervisor of Elections believes it’s because people are being shamed out of the position. Carlos Nelson, the Supervisor of...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant opening Monday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A brand new restaurant is coming to Lee County. Construction near highway 82 will be transformed into the new home of Fuzzy’s Taco shop. The Developer said that this location is prime not only because of the families that live nearby but because of Highway 82 bringing in new people each day.
wfxl.com
Man allegedly floods Intown Suites room after not receiving his deposit
An investigation is underway after a man allegedly flooded a hotel room. According to an Albany Police Department police report, a man had been renting a room at Intown Suites for almost a week. On August 18, the man approached the front desk and requested his deposit upon check out....
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
southgatv.com
Cashier charged in Georgia EBT fraud
ALBANY, GA -Albany Police say they’ve cleared multiple theft investigations with the arrest of 43 year old LaWanda Frazier. Investigators say Frazier was a making unauthorized purchases on Georgia EBT cards which did not belong to her. Police believe Frazier was memorizing the card and PIN information from customers...
