ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla.(WFLA) — A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a “massive” 15-inch machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a man wielding a machete and a baseball bat entered a home near the intersection of Meldon Street and Richardson Way in Sarasota around 9:30 a.m. When the homeowner noticed the man inside his house, he dialed 911 and fled for his own safety.

Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Bruce B. Downs

Officials said four deputies, who were already patrolling the area, arrived at the home within two minutes of the 911 call. When deputies arrived, the suspect advanced toward the deputies holding the machete.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJRoS_0hM5qRQJ00
    (Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv1QH_0hM5qRQJ00
    (WFLA photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4ETP_0hM5qRQJ00
    (Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

“What I can tell you is one of my deputies was struck by the machete in his hand,” an official with the sheriff’s office said during a Thursday morning media briefing. “He is currently at the hospital and he is being seen by a hand surgeon. He is getting ready to go into surgery. I pray to god he doesn’t lose his fingers or his hand.”

After the deputy was struck by the machete, two other deputies opened fire on the man, who ultimately died at the scene. Authorities are working to confirm the suspect’s identity and notify his next of kin.

Authorities said they believe the homeowner and the suspect were not familiar with one another. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.

“Any day deputies have to fire their weapon is not a good day,” the sheriff’s office added. “It’s not a good day at all.”

Hours after the incident, authorities released photos of the machete, stating it was 19″ in length with a 15″ blade.

The deputy reportedly suffered severe injuries to at least two of his fingers.

Additional details are expected to be released as an investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Shooting#Baseball Bat#Violent Crime#Sarasota County Sheriff#Beli
iontb.com

Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
A.W. Naves

Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher

Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

86K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy