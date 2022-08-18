Read full article on original website
Bicyclist struck and killed by dump truck in Wheatfield identified
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A bicyclist killed after being hit by a dump truck Thursday morning has now been identified. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Friday as David Meisenburg of Wheatfield. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 6700...
Family struck by tragic death of 2-year-old seeking traffic safety changes
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The death of 2-year-old Raelynn, from Wheatfield, is spurring her family to do the unimaginable and turn their heartache into action. Described as a lover of Minnie Mouse and trampolines, Raelynn died after a crash at the intersection of Sy Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard on May 24.
Lockport man arrested for felony DWI
On August 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Matthey J. Hamm., 29, of Lockport, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on Maple Road in the town of Newstead, Hamm was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Hamm had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Hamm had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Hamm was released with appearance tickets for the town of Newstead court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Cambria man facing an aggravated DWI charge after a crash
According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the second vehicle driver was transported to ECMC with severe internal injuries and was reported to be in critical condition.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for Criminal Mischief after striking State Police vehicle
On August 11, 2022 at 07:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dominique L. Hunter, 33 of Niagara Falls, NY for Criminal Mischief 2nd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd and Latashia M. Stachura-Lee, 34 of Niagara Falls, NY for Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd .
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month
Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
August 20 - CarePatrol of Buffalo Niagara
(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY CAREPATROL OF BUFFALO NIAGARA) One of the most difficult decisions any individual or family will ever have to make is finding the right place to live. If you're a senior with changing needs, that task can sometimes seem overwhelming. CarePatrol of Buffalo Niagara is set up to assist individuals and families with finding the best communities for seniors. They dedicate their time to assess all the needs of the seniors they work with. To find out more, head over to their website at www.carepatrol.com. You can also give them a call at (716) 463-2966. You can also learn more about all of their community events by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/carepatrolbuffaloniagara.
Town of Niagara looks to bolster security measures
Town of Niagara officials are investigating options to increase security at town-owned facilities after an incident months ago. Niagara police Chief James Suitor has been investigating a pair of new security options to better protect the employees at both Town Hall and the recreation and senior center in the aftermath of an arrest made months ago at Niagara Town Hall.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
Bills Player Wants a Raising Cane’s in Buffalo
We have it really good in Western New York, all things considered. Sure, we have to deal with cold and snow for three to four months out of the year, but we have hardly any traffic, amazing summers and autumns, wonderful people and a crazy good food scene. The local...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
State approves health insurance premium rate hikes
The state approved rate hikes this week and in some cases people could see double digit increases.
