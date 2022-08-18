ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

fox17.com

Jackson County man arrested, charged with arson

CELINA, Tenn. -- An arrest is made in a fire last year in Celina. The fire occurred on the 400 block of Goolsby Lane in December 2021 and was intentionally set, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation led police to 42-year-old Michael Wallace. On Friday, indictments were...
CELINA, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person killed in Wilson County crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Teen's body recovered from Stones River in apparent drowning

UPDATE: The Nashville Fire Department reports the body of the teen has been recovered from the river. ------------------------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- First responders in Nashville are searching for a teenager in the Stones River. The Nashville Fire Department reported Friday afternoon that their crews and those with the Nashville Emergency...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville sounds off on TBI report that shows local crime rate declining

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – When Clarksville Now reported on the most-recent statewide crime data compiled by the TBI, many people were surprised to learn that crime rates have been decreasing in Clarksville, despite the increase in population. The statics released by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the 2021...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

