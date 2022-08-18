Read full article on original website
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau church host Back-to-School Bash for community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the past weeks, back-to-school bashes have been in full swing. Today Grace Church put on its big bash to help the community as well as anyone from surrounding school districts who needed back-to-school supplies. “It’s really heart to give back to the community...
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
republicmonitor.com
Laid Back on I-55 truck show set for this weekend
Perryville residents will get a chance to see some of the tri-state region’s prettiest, fanciest and best-lit big rigs when the fourth annual “Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show” takes place Aug. 19-20. Event organizer Robynne Duvall is looking for more trucks to participate this year. The...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
myleaderpaper.com
Landscaping pickup stolen from outside Fenton-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from outside a home on Coil Court in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The stolen pickup belongs to Drake Landscaping and is worth about $10,000, authorities reported. The victim told deputies he parked the 1999 Ford...
KFVS12
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after...
KFVS12
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
Jefferson County residents receive award for saving a 4-year-old from drowning
Jefferson County residents were honored with a life-saving award Friday after saving a 4-year-old from drowning in the Big River.
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Wayne County Accident
A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
KFVS12
3-year-old girl dies to injuries from Monday house explosion
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 4...
kbsi23.com
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
