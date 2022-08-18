ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

fox9.com

15-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul hit-and-run that killed woman, 70

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman. On July 17, a stolen Kia crashed into a car around 10 p.m. near Forest and Magnolia Avenue East in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old Phoua Hang. The driver and passengers of the Kia ran from the scene.
WEHT/WTVW

Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
FOX 2

Collision in St. Charles County kills pedestrian

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in St. Charles County. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 94 near Twillman Drive. Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. […]
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. last week. Antonio Scott, 31, was identified as the man killed in the crash on Aug. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and...
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
wlen.com

Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.

Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
WNDU

Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the third weekend of August, which means St. Joseph is celebrating all things southwest Michigan all weekend long!. Love Local Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 19, with a free hour-long concert at 7 p.m. at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. The festival continues at...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI

