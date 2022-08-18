Read full article on original website
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.
wkzo.com
Passenger sustains traumatic injuries when vehicle crashes into tree in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured, one critically in a single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, August 17. Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township around 5:15 p.m.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
fox9.com
15-year-old arrested in connection to St. Paul hit-and-run that killed woman, 70
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman. On July 17, a stolen Kia crashed into a car around 10 p.m. near Forest and Magnolia Avenue East in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old Phoua Hang. The driver and passengers of the Kia ran from the scene.
Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
Collision in St. Charles County kills pedestrian
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in St. Charles County. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 94 near Twillman Drive. Jeffrey Hunt, 58, was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2003 Chevy Silverado. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. […]
MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam
State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in Northern Michigan last week.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Coroner ID’s Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. last week. Antonio Scott, 31, was identified as the man killed in the crash on Aug. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and...
Person of Interest in Pickford Homicide Investigation Found Dead
Michigan State Police say a person of interest wanted for questioning in a Pickford homicide investigation has been found dead. Jarrett Woodgate was found deceased near his residence in Sault Ste. Marie. Woodgate was the person of interest wanted for questioning in the homicide of 42-year-old Melissa Beaudry. Beaudry was...
1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction.
wlen.com
Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.
Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
Fox17
MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
WNDU
Love Local Weekend in St. Joseph celebrates southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s the third weekend of August, which means St. Joseph is celebrating all things southwest Michigan all weekend long!. Love Local Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 19, with a free hour-long concert at 7 p.m. at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. The festival continues at...
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
