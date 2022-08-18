Read full article on original website
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Weather tracker: strong wind and heavy rain to continue in Australia
Gusts expected to move north, while extreme heat in parts of Europe forecast to ease this week
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
