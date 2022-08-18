ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'

The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Perryville, MO
Government
kfmo.com

Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions

(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
PERRYVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
LAKE OZARK, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Authorities are searching for a missing man

Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen at 9 p.m., last night, on Hwy OO. Madison County 911 made a Facebook post Friday saying the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and the Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District are currently searching for a missing male subject.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
WOMI Owensboro

You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri

I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
PERRYVILLE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect flees hit-and-run scene

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was hit by a car. The child's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington

(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Truck Drivers#I 55#Trucks#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Cardinals#The Big Rig Light Show#Sons Of Bocephus
KFVS12

Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Wayne County Accident

A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car. Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18. According to court documents,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146

Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wish989.com

Carbondale Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police need your help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Police say around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, two suspects came on to the property of a home in the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch and walked away while the other suspect walked eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy