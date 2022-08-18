Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Northampton man arraigned on murder charge in superior court
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Following an indictment from a Hampshire County Grand Jury, a Northampton man was arraigned on several charges, including murder, in superior court Friday. Devin Bryden is accused of stabbing and killing 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz in their Hatfield Street apartment last month. Officials said the two were part...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating homicide on Longhill Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide on Longhill Street in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of 0-100 Longhill Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived, found an adult male victim,...
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WNYT
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
WCAX
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Brattleboro on Friday has left one man dead. Police were called to the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road at about 9 p.m. on Friday. Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy says the original caller told police the man who died was...
South Hadley Police find 43-year-old woman
The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman.
westernmassnews.com
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s 2nd homicide of the summer.
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
iheart.com
State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash
A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
Two ghost guns, fentanyl, cocaine seized after traffic stop in Springfield
Police seized two ghost guns, trafficking weight in fentanyl, and crack-cocaine during a traffic stop in Springfield Thursday night.
Suspect arrested in connection with stealing brass railings from the Symphony Hall
A Springfield man was arrested in connection with stealing parts from the railings at Symphony Hall in Springfield.
Police: Suspect stole wallet inside Springfield store
Springfield police are looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a wallet found inside a store.
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
