Northampton, MA

westernmassnews.com

Northampton man arraigned on murder charge in superior court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Following an indictment from a Hampshire County Grand Jury, a Northampton man was arraigned on several charges, including murder, in superior court Friday. Devin Bryden is accused of stabbing and killing 21-year-old Jana Abromowitz in their Hatfield Street apartment last month. Officials said the two were part...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating homicide on Longhill Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide on Longhill Street in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of 0-100 Longhill Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived, found an adult male victim,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hampshire County, MA
Hampshire County, MA
Northampton, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Northampton, MA
Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash

A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
WCAX

Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Brattleboro on Friday has left one man dead. Police were called to the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road at about 9 p.m. on Friday. Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy says the original caller told police the man who died was...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
#Murder#Violent Crime#Wggb Wshm#Hampshire Superior Court
westernmassnews.com

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

State Trooper From Monson Indicted In Fatal Off Duty Crash

A grand jury in Suffolk County has indicted a former state trooper from Western Massachusetts. Twenty-six-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson is charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. The rookie trooper allegedly caused a fatal crash on I-93 in Boston last fall. “As a member...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
WESTFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WESTFIELD, MA

