Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last. You’ll also find many...
lonelyplanet.com
13 things to know before traveling to Massachusetts - and why not trashing the Red Sox is the most important
These insider tips will make sure you don't get caught out during your Massachusetts visit © Catherine McQueen / Getty Images. Planning a trip to Massachusetts? Well, you’re in for a treat – whether it’s endless outdoor adventures, dynamic cities, or delectable dining. For the most...
Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey
Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In. The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
How to get to the 2022 New York State Fair: Maps, info for parking, Ubers, trains, buses, more
Headed to the New York State Fair this year? As usual, there are plenty of ways to get there, and lots of places to park your car if you’re driving. Drivers can park in the Orange, Brown, Pink and Gray lots, or the lot on Willis Avenue. See the map below for details.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Businesses say new NY ‘Covid tax’ too costly
Colonie, N.Y. — New York businesses are still digging out from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, with ongoing supply chain snags, higher costs and difficulty finding employees. And now, they’re being hit with might be called a state Covid tax. Businesses statewide recently learned...
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
WNYT
Tree falls on vehicle in Albany
A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
VTDigger
Vermont needs to lead our nation with high standards
Let not Vermont set its mark as first in the nation as baby killers. Vermont is better than this. Let us vote NO on Proposal 5 as it is written. I was raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and Proposal 5 as written does NOT represent Vermont values. Children are called children because there is much for them to learn and parents realize they are to guide them. Vermont parents love and guide their children while teaching respect, kindness, tough love, etc. Core values create character!
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
WNYT
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Election 2022: Your guide to voting in Central New York’s primary for Congress, NY senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New Yorkers will vote Tuesday in primary elections for Congress and the state Senate, setting up some key matchups for the general election in November. It will be the second primary election of the summer, the result of a redistricting process that caused a delay...
Best Maine Lobster Rolls with a Side of Western Massachusetts Cannabis
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's halfway through August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes,...
wgbh.org
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WNYT
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
