Albany, NY

WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Syracuse.com

Businesses say new NY ‘Covid tax’ too costly

Colonie, N.Y. — New York businesses are still digging out from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, with ongoing supply chain snags, higher costs and difficulty finding employees. And now, they’re being hit with might be called a state Covid tax. Businesses statewide recently learned...
SMALL BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Tree falls on vehicle in Albany

A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
ALBANY, NY
VTDigger

Vermont needs to lead our nation with high standards

Let not Vermont set its mark as first in the nation as baby killers. Vermont is better than this. Let us vote NO on Proposal 5 as it is written. I was raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and Proposal 5 as written does NOT represent Vermont values. Children are called children because there is much for them to learn and parents realize they are to guide them. Vermont parents love and guide their children while teaching respect, kindness, tough love, etc. Core values create character!
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Rail Service#Infrastructure#Lake Shore Ltd
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
