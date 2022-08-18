Former Vice President Mike Pence is wrapped up a two-day visit to Iowa, honing in on the differences between him and former President Donald Trump. Pence told Associated Press in an interview that he never took any classified material from his time in office, unlike his previous running mate, and said, “We can demand that they [the DOJ] reveal why this search warrant was executed against the residence of a former president in the United States without demeaning the rank and file men and women of the FBI .” FBI demanding to reveal why the warrant was executed. Trump’s attorney suggested a “special master” could be appointed to review the evidence as a third party while Trump said on social media his lawyers may file a “major motion pertaining to the fourth amendment.” The Department of Justice has until Thursday to file its proposed redactions for the affidavit central to the search. A judge will decide whether a redacted version could be released to the public.Aug. 20, 2022.

