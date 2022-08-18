Read full article on original website
legal beagle
3d ago
The ACLU has been nothing more than an arm of the democrat party. It should be registered as political action committee.
Florida, Florida, Florida: Democrats fight to take on Gov. DeSantis
Florida’s upcoming primary, one of the last major contests of the primary season, will test questions about how Democrats will challenge incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R). Meanwhile, former President Trump keeps the attention away from arguments the GOP would like to make against Democrats in Washington. Aug. 19, 2022.
As the cost to hire a lawyer climbs, some states let non-lawyers provide legal advice
More states are allowing non-lawyers to represent people in civil court matters as the gap in access to legal counsel grows wider between those who can afford attorneys and those who can’t. Although it’s in its early stages, such advocacy is desperately needed as states struggle to ensure residents...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted on...
KTLA.com
More gun control bills working through California legislature
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gun control was front and center at the State Capitol Thursday, with Democratic lawmakers voicing support for President Joe Biden’s actions on ghost guns. Assemblymember Mike Gipson of Carson spoke alongside several of his Democratic colleagues. All of them were in that agreement that...
Classrooms nationwide turn to virtual classrooms to fill in teacher gaps
As the nationwide teacher shortage reaches crisis levels, states are scrambling to fill their classrooms. Texas is switching to four-day weeks, while Florida is asking veterans with no experience to step in. Some districts are now going virtual: remote teachers instructing classrooms full of students. We travel to one school in Georgia to see the advantages and disadvantages of this type of learning.Aug. 21, 2022.
Video shows Arkansas law officers pummeling suspect on ground
State police launched an investigation Sunday into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on video.Aug. 22, 2022.
New Massachusetts statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court
The story of the enslaved woman who went to court to win her freedom more than 80 years before the Emancipation Proclamation has been pushed to the fringes of history. A group of civic leaders, activists and historians hope that ends Sunday in the quiet Massachusetts town of Sheffield with the unveiling of a bronze statue of the woman who chose the name Elizabeth Freeman when she shed the chains of slavery 241 years ago to the day.
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
NBC News
To ‘kill a snake, you cut off its head’: Nikki Fried says she can work with GOP legislature, if DeSantis is defeated
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running against former governor and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. “We take Ron DeSantis out of the conversation and out of the equation here, and the Republicans can go back to just being conservative,” Fried said.Aug. 19, 2022.
Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office
Former Vice President Mike Pence is wrapped up a two-day visit to Iowa, honing in on the differences between him and former President Donald Trump. Pence told Associated Press in an interview that he never took any classified material from his time in office, unlike his previous running mate, and said, “We can demand that they [the DOJ] reveal why this search warrant was executed against the residence of a former president in the United States without demeaning the rank and file men and women of the FBI .” FBI demanding to reveal why the warrant was executed. Trump’s attorney suggested a “special master” could be appointed to review the evidence as a third party while Trump said on social media his lawyers may file a “major motion pertaining to the fourth amendment.” The Department of Justice has until Thursday to file its proposed redactions for the affidavit central to the search. A judge will decide whether a redacted version could be released to the public.Aug. 20, 2022.
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges
Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
Probe launched into violent Arkansas arrest captured on video
State police launched an investigation Sunday into the use of force against a man by Arkansas law enforcement that was captured on viral video. The video was recorded Sunday outside a convenience store in Mulberry as three officers, two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department, arrested a man on allegations of trespassing and other crimes, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.
KOLO TV Reno
Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
NBC News
'The party left me’: Oregon’s independent gubernatorial candidate
Independent candidate Betsy Johnson delivered over 48,000 signatures – more than double what she needed – to get on the ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial race. The former Democratic state senator joins Meet the Press NOW to share why she’s choosing to run without a party.Aug. 19, 2022.
McKinney Fire, California's largest this year, is 95% contained; 4 victims ID'd
The McKinney Fire started July 29 and within a workweek became the state's largest blaze this year. Federal officials put that fire to bed Friday with their final written update amid no growth and 95% containment. The update from the U.S. Forest Service came as local authorities released the identities...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency
PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in 2014 truck crash that killed Georgia couple
Ford Motor Co. has said it will appeal a verdict ordering it to pay $1.7 billion in damages over a 2014 pickup crash that left a Georgia couple dead. Melvin and Voncile Hill died in April 2014 after their 2002 Ford F-250 rolled over. In their wrongful death case against the automaker, the couple's children, Kim and Adam Hill, alleged that dangerously defective roofs on the company's pickup trucks were responsible for their parents' deaths.
NBC News
