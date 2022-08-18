ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
NBC News

GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents

A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked this week after a post about violence against federal agents. Luis Miguel, who's running in Florida's House District 20, said on Twitter that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight in the state. He told the website Florida Politics that Twitter had notified him that his account had been permanently suspended, which he later confirmed to NBC News on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NPR

Consider This from NPR

On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Reuters#Woul
NBC News

NBC News

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy