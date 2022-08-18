Read full article on original website
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely mum on the issue following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health...
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
GOP candidate for Florida House is booted from Twitter after post about shooting federal agents
A Republican candidate seeking a House seat in the Florida Legislature had his Twitter account yanked this week after a post about violence against federal agents. Luis Miguel, who's running in Florida's House District 20, said on Twitter that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight in the state. He told the website Florida Politics that Twitter had notified him that his account had been permanently suspended, which he later confirmed to NBC News on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Viral video of a racist rant led people to threaten the wrong business. The owner blames Google.
Editor's note: This story contains racist epithets that could be offensive to some readers. On June 13, Iris Mejia was trying to take a nap. She had called out of work because she felt sick and wanted to get some rest from the daily duties of running her salon, Beauty Bar Orlando in Florida.
On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
Apple workers launch petition over company's reported return to office plan
Apple employees have launched a petition against the tech giant's return to office plans, saying a recent order for many workers to return to the office at least three days a week starting in early September could negatively affect workers' wellbeing. The petition comes after Apple chief executive Tim Cook...
Column: Everyone is thrilled that Medicare can finally negotiate drug prices. Prepare to be disappointed
Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices won't help as much as anyone thinks.
Biden signs climate, drug price bill into law, another win for him amid crisis for U.S. democracy
$700-billion package, aimed at curbing climate change and drug costs, may help Democrats this fall. But it comes at a fraught time for U.S. democracy.
