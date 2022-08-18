ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 10 News KGTV

Neighbors reflect on passing of couple in Escondido house fire

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMX4T_0hM5oamC00

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Johana Bautista was on her way home from work just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday when she could see thick black smoke near her apartment. When she got out of her car, she saw it was coming from a couple’s home.

“That couple was really close to a lot of people here. I mean, they were there before these buildings were even built,” Bautista said.

Initially, Bautista and others gathered and wondered what they could do to help. And then, the fire began to grow.

“And the glass shattered, and we all ran back over here. But there were neighbors trying to water down the fire,” Bautista said.

RELATED: House fire erupts in Escondido

According to the Escondido Fire Department, crews made it on to the scene. As fire fighters battled the flames, they were able to find the man and woman despite there being a lot of items in the home.

Both were taken to the hospital, but fire officials confirmed that the man and woman died following the fire.

“It was completely devastating because he was so dedicated to helping. His wife, you know, she was ill. she was walking with and oxygen tank at one point. And he was just taking care of her. And he himself was elderly,” Bautista said. “He was just ... he greeted everyone with a smile. I think that was the most important thing about him. He did our Ash Wednesdays when we were younger like he was amazing.”

Bautista said she would see and greet the man on her way to work.

“I mean he saw me grow up and he would talk to my parents like, ‘Oh my god, your daughters are so big. They’re growing so fast,’ and I think he just cared a lot for other people. And it showed with him caring for his wife,” Bautista said.

The Escondido Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

But seeing the remnants of the fire are difficult to see for Bautista.

“Like seeing his car parked out there, it’s hard. It’s hard,” Bautista said.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete

The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escondido#House Fire#Accident
kusi.com

El Cajon man found dead after SWAT team standoff in burning home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An apparently suicidal man who holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School today following a fire that damaged the residence was found dead following an hours-long law enforcement standoff, authorities said. The blaze in the 700 block of North Fourth Street in...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Female Found by Firefighters in Brush Fire at Mission Bay Park

The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Neighborhood battle brewing over apartment project in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO — A new 224-unit apartment complex is proposed for a site behind the Clairemont Village Shopping Center on Cowley Way. CBS 8 spoke with both the property owner and some neighbors who are upset about the size and scope of the project. “It’s unimaginable to think of...
NBC San Diego

Woman, 81, Dies Day After Husband Was Killed in Escondido House Fire

A woman has died a day after her husband after the elderly couple was pulled from their burning home in Escondido, a relative of the victims told NBC 7 on Wednesday. Neighbors along the 400 block of W. 11th Avenue heard cries for help from a burning home Tuesday around 5 p.m., witnesses said. Crews from the Escondido Fire Department (EFD) worked quickly to battle the blaze as they pulled the married couple from the home.
ESCONDIDO, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
CORONA, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
CHULA VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy