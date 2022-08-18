Neighbors reflect on passing of couple in Escondido house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Johana Bautista was on her way home from work just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday when she could see thick black smoke near her apartment. When she got out of her car, she saw it was coming from a couple’s home.

“That couple was really close to a lot of people here. I mean, they were there before these buildings were even built,” Bautista said.

Initially, Bautista and others gathered and wondered what they could do to help. And then, the fire began to grow.

“And the glass shattered, and we all ran back over here. But there were neighbors trying to water down the fire,” Bautista said.

According to the Escondido Fire Department, crews made it on to the scene. As fire fighters battled the flames, they were able to find the man and woman despite there being a lot of items in the home.

Both were taken to the hospital, but fire officials confirmed that the man and woman died following the fire.

“It was completely devastating because he was so dedicated to helping. His wife, you know, she was ill. she was walking with and oxygen tank at one point. And he was just taking care of her. And he himself was elderly,” Bautista said. “He was just ... he greeted everyone with a smile. I think that was the most important thing about him. He did our Ash Wednesdays when we were younger like he was amazing.”

Bautista said she would see and greet the man on her way to work.

“I mean he saw me grow up and he would talk to my parents like, ‘Oh my god, your daughters are so big. They’re growing so fast,’ and I think he just cared a lot for other people. And it showed with him caring for his wife,” Bautista said.

The Escondido Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

But seeing the remnants of the fire are difficult to see for Bautista.

“Like seeing his car parked out there, it’s hard. It’s hard,” Bautista said.