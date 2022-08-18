ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

One wounded, one arrested in New Iberia shooting

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Ca8_0hM5oUQi00

One person is wounded and another is in jail after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

New Iberia Police say a patrol officer in the 900 block of Mississippi Street when they heard gunshots at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A bystander transported the victim to Iberia Medical Center. The victim is listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and apprehended.

Jakari Gregoire, 27, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Possession of an Illegal Weapon, Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

New Iberia Police ask citizens to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link. City of New Iberia App

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Illegal Drug Sales and Firearms Charges After an Anonymous Complaint was Filed. On August 18, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Street Crimes Unit received an anonymous complaint about illegal drug sales at the Jubilee Express on College Drive from a concerned citizen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Murder#Violent Crime#New Iberia Police#Iberia Medical Center#Firearm Free Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy