West Glacier, MT

Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park

 4 days ago
WEST GLACIER - A wildfire is burning 150 acres in Glacier National Park.

The Quartz Fire was first reported on Sunday and is burning in steep terrain with subalpine fir and brush west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak.

Glacier National Park fire managers are monitoring the Quartz Fire from the ground and air.

Fire growth caused an increase in smoke visibility from both sides of the Continental Divide, but there has not been any fire movement to the east.

Additional resources have been requested, including firefighters who will begin structure protection measures for the historic Quartz Lake Patrol Cabin.

Additionally, a closure order for trails and backcountry campsites in and around the Quartz drainage is expected to be released on Thursday.

#Glacier National Park#Fire Burning#Fire Movement#The Quartz Fire
