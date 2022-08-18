Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sanna Marin: Finland PM partying video causes backlash
The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is facing a backlash after being seen partying in a leaked video. In the footage, thought to be taken from social media, she and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing. She has faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding...
Leaked videos of Finland's prime minister dancing spark international controversy
Critics are slamming the prime minister of Finland after videos of her dancing with friends were leaked on social media this week. Sanna Marin — who's one of the world's youngest prime ministers at 36 years old — said she did not consume any drugs at the party and did not expect the videos to be made public.
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends. A video posted on a social media shows...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
RELATED PEOPLE
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry's Reaction to Kate Middleton at Royal Wedding Goes Viral
A video showing Harry's reaction to Kate as she walked up the aisle on her wedding day in 2011 has been viewed over a million times on social media platform TikTok.
Daily Beast
Finland’s Prime Minister Takes a Drug Test After Wild Partying Vids Go Viral
Finland’s prime minister says she’s taken a drug test to prove she has not taken any illicit substances after leaked videos of her partying with a pop star left her dealing with the mother of all political hangovers. Sanna Marin, 36, has come under scrutiny in her Nordic...
US News and World Report
Finland's Leader Slams Leaked Video of Her Dancing at Private Parties
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends. Marin, 36, spoke after a two-minute video of her singing and dancing with well-known local...
BBC
Sanna Marin: Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Finland's prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing the leader dancing with a Finnish popstar. Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire this week after a leaked video showed her partying, with some politicians saying she should be tested for narcotics. At a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragic mystery as Brit mum dies on flight in front of her kids who sat with her body for 8hrs as family moved back to UK
A BRIT mum suddenly passed away in front of her husband and kids while on a flight back to the UK. Helen Rhodes was excitedly heading home with her family on August 5 for a "new adventure" after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. But a few hours into...
U.K.・
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
U.K.・
Finland PM Sanna Marin defends lifestyle, takes voluntary drug test after leaked party video
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced Friday that she has taken a drug test in the wake of a leaked video which showed her dancing and lip syncing at a party, according to the BBC. Marin addressed the controversy at a press conference in Helsinki, calling the demands for drug...
'Phenomenally bright' teen at Melbourne private school claims she now identifies as a CAT as it's revealed why everyone is being 'supportive'
A teenage girl now reportedly identifies as a cat with the Melbourne private school where she attends supporting her 'animal behaviour'. The year eight student does not speak during school hours, according to the report in the Herald Sun, despite being described as 'phenomenally bright'. A parent reportedly told the...
PETS・
Norway euthanizes beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya
The Norwegian government euthanized its celebrity walrus Freya on early Sunday morning, after warning the public to stay away from her.
US News and World Report
Polish PM Backs Finland's Leader in Fight for Right to Party
WARSAW (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister had good reason to go out and celebrate, because her country is joining NATO, her Polish counterpart said on Friday, backing Sanna Marin's right to party as she faces a storm of criticism at home over leaked videos of a night out. Marin said...
It took 343 embroiderers in 46 countries 13 years to make one absolutely stunning dress
A truly global, multicultural endeavor.
Comments / 0