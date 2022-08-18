ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Sanna Marin: Finland PM partying video causes backlash

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is facing a backlash after being seen partying in a leaked video. In the footage, thought to be taken from social media, she and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing. She has faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding...
Sanna Marin
Pekka Haavisto
US News and World Report

Finland's Leader Slams Leaked Video of Her Dancing at Private Parties

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends. Marin, 36, spoke after a two-minute video of her singing and dancing with well-known local...
BBC

Sanna Marin: Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

Finland's prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing the leader dancing with a Finnish popstar. Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire this week after a leaked video showed her partying, with some politicians saying she should be tested for narcotics. At a...
US News and World Report

Polish PM Backs Finland's Leader in Fight for Right to Party

WARSAW (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister had good reason to go out and celebrate, because her country is joining NATO, her Polish counterpart said on Friday, backing Sanna Marin's right to party as she faces a storm of criticism at home over leaked videos of a night out. Marin said...
