Saratoga Springs, NY

Trainer Chad Brown under arrest on ‘obstruction of breathing’ charge

 4 days ago

Trainer Chad Brown, the winner of the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, was arrested on a charge of “obstruction of breathing,” according to media reports.

The arrest occurred Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., where Brown’s horses are running in the Saratoga Race Course meet. The Daily Racing Form said Brown, 43, was being arraigned Thursday morning.

The publication said the arrest stemmed from a domestic dispute with an exercise rider with whom he once had a romantic relationship.

Brown is a local favorite from nearby Mechanicville, N.Y., who got his start in the profession working as a teen at Saratoga. He has two horses scheduled to run Thursday at the course.

He is the leading trainer at Saratoga this summer, with 27 wins in 112 starts and $3.3 million in winnings.

Cloud Computing, trained by Brown, won the 2017 Preakness Stakes, giving the trainer two career wins in Triple Crown races. He won the Eclipse Award as outstanding trainer in four straight years (2016-19).

On the year, Brown-trained horses have won 168 races in 569 starts, with purse earnings of $19.8 million.

–Field Level Media

