Great Bend man dies in 2-vehicle crash

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOmXd_0hM5oA1Q00

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal crash north of Great Bend on Wednesday may have been because a teenage driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators say 92-year-old Glenn Stricker of Great Bend was driving north on Northwest 40th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The sheriff said a 15-year-old boy from Olmitz was driving eastbound on Northwest 110 Road. The intersection is about a half-mile north of the Boyd elevator.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said evidence indicates the teen’s vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Stricker’s vehicle. Both cars went into the ditch, but Stricker’s vehicle rolled before coming to a rest.

Stricker died at the scene. The boy was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then released.

Bellendir said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

greatbendpost.com

Glen Stricker, age 92

Glen Leo Stricker, 92, passed away on August 17, 2022, in rural Barton County. He was born on January 20, 1930, to Gottfried & Amalia “Mollie” (Niedenthal) Stricker. He married Norma Karst on September 28, 1952, at Bender Hill Lutheran Church in Russell County, Kan. A longtime Great...
GREAT BEND, KS
