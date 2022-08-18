ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Cake’: Chipo Chung and Anthony Mark Barrow Join Hulu Drama Series

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzrwG_0hM5nzYu00

EXCLUSIVE: Chipo Chung and Anthony Mark Barrow have joined the cast of Black Cake , a family drama in the works for Hulu that’s based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson.

Chung will play Eleanor Bennett, who leaves behind a series of recordings after losing her battle with cancer. Her stories chronicle her journey from the Caribbean to America that shock her surviving children, and challenge everything they thought they knew about the woman who raised them. Chung will be a series regular.

Barrow will recur as Clarence “Little Man” Henry, the head of a powerful family in Jamaica in the 1960s who is feared and respected by the Island community.

Black Cake is described as a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Here’s the official logline: In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. Fifty years later in California, Eleanor Bennett, a widow in her 60s, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin. Marissa Jo Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner for Black Cake , which spans decades. It’s from Oprah Winfrey ’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplans’ Kapital Entertainment.

Chung will soon be seen in the Apple series Wool as well as in the third season of HBO’s His Dark Materials . She’s appeared in such films as Sunshine and Proof and was a series regular on Camelot for Starz. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Barrow was in the pilot Getaway for NBC. His credits also include Love, Sex + Robots, EastEnders, Colony , and The Convergence: Mission . He is represented by The Priluck Company and Identity Agency Group.

Deadline

