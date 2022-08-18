ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qudach.com

2 Men Guilty Of Conspiring To Kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A assemblage connected Tuesday convicted 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer successful 2020, successful a crippled prosecutors described arsenic a rallying outcry for a U.S. civilian warfare by anti-government extremists. The assemblage besides recovered Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
qudach.com

Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Ad And The Twitter Mockery Is Top-Notch

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis (R) released a caller run connected Monday inspired by “Top Gun” that managed to animate immoderate top-notch mockery connected Twitter. The advertisement ― which is called “Top Gov” (get it?) — features a tough-talking DeSantis focusing connected the contented helium seemingly thinks is the astir pressing happening for voters: firm media.
FLORIDA STATE
qudach.com

Former Tennessee House Speaker Arrested In Corruption Probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced erstwhile House Speaker Glen Casada and his apical adjutant were arrested Tuesday connected national charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to perpetrate wealth laundering. Their indictments travel the abrupt resignation successful March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded blameworthy to national...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
qudach.com

Teachers In Ohio's Largest School District Go On Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers successful Ohio’s largest schoolhouse territory connected Monday volition beryllium walking picket lines aft voting to spell connected strike, 2 days earlier classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to cull the schoolhouse board’s last connection...
OHIO STATE
qudach.com

Gary Gaines, Coach Of 'Friday Night Lights' Fame, Dead At 73

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Gary Gaines, manager of the Texas precocious schoolhouse shot squad made celebrated successful the publication and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ household said successful a connection the erstwhile manager died Monday successful Lubbock aft a agelong conflict with...
WEST, TX
qudach.com

Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan, Officials Say

A mysterious microorganism has been sickening and adjacent sidesplitting dogs successful bluish Michigan successful caller weeks, prompting wellness officials to impulse canine owners to guarantee their pets are afloat vaccinated and support them isolated if they’re sick. In Otsego County alone, much than 20 dogs person died wrong 3...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
qudach.com

Gov. Kristi Noem May Have 'Engaged In Misconduct,' Ethics Board Says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota morals committee connected Monday said it recovered capable accusation that Gov. Kristi Noem whitethorn person “engaged successful misconduct” erstwhile she intervened successful her daughter’s exertion for a existent property appraiser license, and it referred an probe into her authorities airplane usage to the state’s lawyer general.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
qudach.com

Paul Pelosi Sentenced To 5 Days In Jail, 3 Years Of Probation In DUI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hubby of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded blameworthy Tuesday to misdemeanor driving nether the power charges related to a May clang successful California’s vino state and was sentenced to 5 days successful jailhouse and 3 years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy