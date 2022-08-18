Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox5dc.com
DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year again when the DMV celebrates an icon, Chuck Brown. Brown is also known as the Godfather of Go-Go. Thousands gathered at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park on Saturday for food, drinks, giveaways and of course music. WASHINGTON, D.C. - April 24 -...
The D.C. Region Has A Lot Of Golf Bars, For Some Reason. Here’s What To Know About Them.
Golf used to be reserved for the country clubs, while mini-golf was tucked away deep in our sweet, sweaty memories of childhood. Those days are behind us. Boozy golf bars are now par for the course for D.C. area adults, with “happy hour @ swingers?” Slack messages and golfer-emoji reactions being flung left and right.
GOLF・
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
popville.com
“Best DJs in DC?”
Begging you to do a best DJs in DC. It’s rough out there for people wanting songs not 7 years old.”. Ever Want to Work at the 9:30 Club? Hiring Event this Monday. Thanks to a reader for passing on this Hiring Event at the 9:30 Club Monday 2- 6pm: “9:30 Club is conducting “walk up” onsite interviews at the dates/ times listed…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Weekend in Washington, D.C.
Washington DC has a rich history of Black greatness. Soak in the contribution of our country’s Black community while exploring to the vibrance of the nation’s capitol. To start the trip, take KB Tours African American Heritage walking tour, which is teeming with some of the most important landmarks in African American history, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, and the reflecting pool where Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
WTOP
Taste of Bethesda returns with beer and wine after taking 2 years off
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Taste of Bethesda food festival will return to Maryland, highlighting the community’s restaurants and, for the first time, offering beer and wine. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will be held on Oct. 1 in the Woodmont Triangle area, and will feature live...
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
thedcpost.com
Best Speech Therapy Centers in Washington DC
Speech impediments or disorders may be a massive obstacle to building self-confidence. Whether it is you or your kid who is suffering such communication problems, you should know that it is probably treatable. Read on to discover the best speech therapy centers in Washington DC. District Speech and Language Therapy.
RELATED PEOPLE
themunchonline.com
4206 Eads Street Northeast
Rent Reduced to $1650 for the first month. Be the first to live in a newly renovated two bed/one bath apartment with granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and very large backyard perfect for getting some much needed fresh air during your virtual work day. This is one side of a duplex.
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
hyattsvillewire.com
You Can Soon Take a Seaplane From College Park to New York City
You’ll soon be able to take a seaplane from College Park to New York City and Boston. Starting in mid-September, Tailwind Air will fly eight-seat Cessna Grand Caravans with floats from the historic College Park Airport to the SkyPort Marina on New York’s East River. It’s the first ever seaplane service to fly from the Washington, D.C. area to Manhattan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themunchonline.com
3222-3224 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Large Studio near National Cathedral with Separate Full-Size Kitchen! - This renovated studio in a biker-friendly neighborhood could be yours. This is a great community - -located on Wisconsin Avenue NW - - steps from the National Cathedral. Here, you'll find local coffee shops, stores and restaurants, as well as a Giant Grocery Store and CVS Pharmacy, just a block away. Walk a little further to Wegmans at City Ridge.
WTOP
Woodbridge duo launches Re-Up shoe ’boutique’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Local Stationery Shops Have the Best Selection of Paper Goods
With handwritten notes back in, these stores are here to help find all of you stationery needs. Whoever said the art of letter writing was dead was seriously mistaken. When the pandemic cut off pretty much all in-person contact, what seemed like an extinct way to communicate started to make a comeback. And with the practice here to stay, you’ll want to stock up on quirky accessories, colorful pens, and plenty of envelopes from these local stationery shops.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room rug, roof deck and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This unit is located at 19th Street near California St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 525ft2 – Sunny East-Facing 1 Bedroom Overlooking 19th Street! (Adams Morgan – Dupont Circle) The Asher: Sunny east-facing 1 Bedroom overlooking 19th Street!. Property Address. 2110 19th Street, NW...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
popville.com
School Supply Drive & Social in Blagden Alley Sunday
Tomorrow (Sunday 4-6pm) we are hosting a back to school supply drive and chalk event (in Blagden Alley). All supplies will be donated to our neighborhood elementary school, Seaton Elementary.”
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0