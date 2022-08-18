Read full article on original website
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid
It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Washington Examiner
Judge rejects DOJ arguments to keep 'unprecedented' FBI's Trump raid affidavit entirely sealed
A judge suggested he may allow the Justice Department to keep the FBI affidavit behind its Mar-a-Lago raid mostly sealed, though he rejected the DOJ’s arguments that the justification underpinning the "unprecedented search" should be kept fully hidden. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the warrant for the raid...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee in discussions with Mike Pence
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has stated that the Jan. 6 committee is in “discussions" with former Vice President Mike Pence's counsel about testifying in front of the committee. Cheney's comment comes days after Pence said he would be open to testifying before the committee on Wednesday. Cheney said she still hopes Pence testifies before the committee, adding that he "played a critical role on January 6," she told ABC News.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden gets his tax-and-spend deal
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden coming off a week that finally gave him a version of his tax and spending deal, watered down to less than $1 trillion. Biden flew back to Washington from a South Carolina vacation to sign the bill and hand...
Washington Examiner
Stephen Miller: Biden running ‘world’s epicenter’ of child trafficking
President Joe Biden’s open-borders agenda, which has so far settled over 250,000 illegal migrant minors in cities around the nation, has turned the country into the “world’s epicenter” of child trafficking, according to former President Donald Trump’s border policy architect. Stephen Miller, reacting to a...
Washington Examiner
'It's crazy': Crenshaw condemns 'defund the FBI' rhetoric
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said on Sunday that the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was "extreme" and unnecessary while also denouncing Republicans calling to defund the law enforcement agency. The Texas congressman and former Navy SEAL told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on...
Washington Examiner
Nearly three-quarters of voters say America headed in wrong direction: Poll
Nearly three-quarters of voters in the United States believe the country is heading in the "wrong direction," according to a new poll . Of the 1,000 registered voters polled from Aug. 12 through 16, 74% said they believe the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, while 21% said they believe it is heading in the right direction. Over half of the respondents, 58%, also said they feel “more worried that America’s best years may already be behind us,” but 35% said they believe the country's best days are still coming, according to the poll from NBC News.
Washington Examiner
Trump's Bush-era GOP foes keep losing at their own party-defining game
Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) defeat Tuesday night put former President Donald Trump a step closer to doing what his staunchest intraparty critics would like to do to him: marginalizing a once-powerful force inside the GOP. "Never Trump" conservatives do not merely want to replace the former president as a...
Washington Examiner
Addressing the Mar-a-Lago affidavit challenge
The Justice Department’s decision to execute a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has ignited a two-front war, legal and political. Legally, a federal magistrate authorized a search based on an FBI affidavit indicating probable cause due to a likelihood that crimes had been committed and that pertinent evidence was at Mar-a-Lago. In the normal course, little more would be said publicly by anyone involved. Rather, justice would proceed to its conclusion: Prosecute someone or close the file in silence. On the legal front, the Justice Department’s position is comparable to many thousands of routine search warrants executed annually.
Washington Examiner
New York's Alessandra Biaggi says police union opposing her candidacy because her 'loyalty is to people'
PLEASANTVILLE, New York — A New York police union is spending heavily to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who previously expressed support for directing funding away from police, because her "loyalty is to people," the candidate told a handful of voters Sunday. Speaking at a private home in Pleasantville...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon says Ukraine weakening Russian positions but unable to retake significant territory as war approaches six month mark
UKRAINE WEAKENING RUSSIA ON ‘DAILY BASIS’: In the war of attrition in Ukraine, U.S. weapons are being effectively employed to degrade Russian positions in both the south and the east, according to a senior U.S. defense official. “I would say that you are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday. “In that sense, we are at a different phase than where we were even a couple of months ago.”
Washington Examiner
Nadler called 'general counsel of the Resistance' in campaign's waning days
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is leaning heavily into his high national profile, selling himself in the final days of his campaign as the prosecutor who pursued former President Donald Trump's impeachment. At an Upper West Side rally attended by roughly 150 people, Nadler made the case...
Washington Examiner
Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat
The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
Washington Examiner
DCCC chair rejects criticism for boosting pro-Trump candidates in GOP primaries
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, defended the group's decision to meddle in Republican primaries to boost pro-Trump candidates. Maloney chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent $425,000 on an ad boosting Trump-endorsed John Gibbs in his primary challenge against Rep. Peter Meijer...
