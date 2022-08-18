ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
The Independent

The Fox News host driving colleagues into a frenzy by failing to back Trump over Mar-a-Lago raid

It was Thursday afternoon, and, not for the first time, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was pursuing a line of reasoning not often heard on her network. “If this was actually an illegal search, which is what he’s saying it was, you could bring that to court,” Ms Tarlov said during a discussion of the FBI’s serach of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on the programme The Five. “And his lawyers are not doing that. They’ve had ten days now to do that and they’ve done nothing.” That’s as far as Ms Tarlov made it before she was...
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 committee in discussions with Mike Pence

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has stated that the Jan. 6 committee is in “discussions" with former Vice President Mike Pence's counsel about testifying in front of the committee. Cheney's comment comes days after Pence said he would be open to testifying before the committee on Wednesday. Cheney said she still hopes Pence testifies before the committee, adding that he "played a critical role on January 6," she told ABC News.
Washington Examiner

'It's crazy': Crenshaw condemns 'defund the FBI' rhetoric

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said on Sunday that the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was "extreme" and unnecessary while also denouncing Republicans calling to defund the law enforcement agency. The Texas congressman and former Navy SEAL told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on...
Washington Examiner

Nearly three-quarters of voters say America headed in wrong direction: Poll

Nearly three-quarters of voters in the United States believe the country is heading in the "wrong direction," according to a new poll . Of the 1,000 registered voters polled from Aug. 12 through 16, 74% said they believe the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, while 21% said they believe it is heading in the right direction. Over half of the respondents, 58%, also said they feel “more worried that America’s best years may already be behind us,” but 35% said they believe the country's best days are still coming, according to the poll from NBC News.
Washington Examiner

Trump's Bush-era GOP foes keep losing at their own party-defining game

Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) defeat Tuesday night put former President Donald Trump a step closer to doing what his staunchest intraparty critics would like to do to him: marginalizing a once-powerful force inside the GOP. "Never Trump" conservatives do not merely want to replace the former president as a...
Washington Examiner

Addressing the Mar-a-Lago affidavit challenge

The Justice Department’s decision to execute a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has ignited a two-front war, legal and political. Legally, a federal magistrate authorized a search based on an FBI affidavit indicating probable cause due to a likelihood that crimes had been committed and that pertinent evidence was at Mar-a-Lago. In the normal course, little more would be said publicly by anyone involved. Rather, justice would proceed to its conclusion: Prosecute someone or close the file in silence. On the legal front, the Justice Department’s position is comparable to many thousands of routine search warrants executed annually.
Washington Examiner

Pentagon says Ukraine weakening Russian positions but unable to retake significant territory as war approaches six month mark

UKRAINE WEAKENING RUSSIA ON ‘DAILY BASIS’: In the war of attrition in Ukraine, U.S. weapons are being effectively employed to degrade Russian positions in both the south and the east, according to a senior U.S. defense official. “I would say that you are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday. “In that sense, we are at a different phase than where we were even a couple of months ago.”
Washington Examiner

Indiana GOP chooses nominee for late Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat

The Indiana Republican Party selected its nominee Saturday to compete for the seat of Jackie Walorski after the Republican lawmaker was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Following a daylong caucus, over 500 precinct committee members chose Rudy Yakym as the Republican nominee for a special election to...
Washington Examiner

DCCC chair rejects criticism for boosting pro-Trump candidates in GOP primaries

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, defended the group's decision to meddle in Republican primaries to boost pro-Trump candidates. Maloney chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent $425,000 on an ad boosting Trump-endorsed John Gibbs in his primary challenge against Rep. Peter Meijer...
