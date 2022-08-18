Nearly three-quarters of voters in the United States believe the country is heading in the "wrong direction," according to a new poll . Of the 1,000 registered voters polled from Aug. 12 through 16, 74% said they believe the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, while 21% said they believe it is heading in the right direction. Over half of the respondents, 58%, also said they feel “more worried that America’s best years may already be behind us,” but 35% said they believe the country's best days are still coming, according to the poll from NBC News.

