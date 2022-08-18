ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets CEE, Baltics, Middle East, Med And Turkey Management Team

By Jesse Whittock
 4 days ago
The latest piece of the international Warner Bros. Discovery management puzzle has slotted into place, as the wider reshaping of the business continues. WBD General Manager Warner Bros. Discovery CEE, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey (CEE MENAT) Jamie Cooke, who took on his post in June, has unveiled his team. Senior roles have gone to the likes of Lee Hobbs and long-serving Warner Bros. sales exec Roni Patel.

Notably, no original programming lead has been named, with HBO Max ’s Central and Eastern European originals team a major casualty of WBD’s decision to scale back production in Europe.

The new look team is as follows:

Roni Patel will be responsible for managing Content Licensing for the combined region and the Nordics.

Andrei Grigorescu will be responsible for Ad-Sales for the combined region.

Cristina Valasutean will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Kenechi Belusevic will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in SEE (Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, FYR of Macedonia, Slovenia, Albania), Baltics (Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania), CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan), Mediterranean (Greece, Malta and Cyprus), Israel and lead on Commercial Sports Development across the combined region.

Francesco Perta will be responsible for Business Development and Distribution in MENA and Turkey.

Grigory Lavrov will be responsible for Trade Marketing across the combined region and Channel Management for TLC and DMAX in Turkey and Fatafeat in the Middle East.

Lee Hobbs will be responsible for the EMEA-wide Pay TV channel business (including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and ID brands), and will take on the responsibility for the new-look EMEA WBD Creative Agency servicing multiple content and channel brands.

Mabelie Bruijns will be responsible for all Communications across the combined region and the Pay TV Networks business in EMEA.

Cooke said: “I have spent the last few weeks getting to know the key leaders across the combined business and learning as much as I can to make the best decisions for our structure and strategy moving forward. As we have a large and complex region, it’s reassuring to see we have so much talent and skilled people across the board. Therefore I’m pleased to announce today my leadership team who, together with their respective teams, will support me in driving the business of Warner Bros. Discovery forward in our region.”

WBD’s teams in the UK & Ireland and Germany have already been set.

House Of The Dragon: Cornwall, Derbyshire, Spain, Portugal Tourism Industries Prepare For Surge Of Fantasy Fan Visitors

When House of the Dragon makes its highly-anticipated global debut this week, it won’t just be fans who will be poring over every scene. The tourist boards of the UK’s Cornwall and Peak District regions, plus their counterparts in Spain and Portugal, will also be watching carefully – and bracing themselves for a huge influx of extra visitors this year, travellers inspired by their most beautiful landscapes all featured in the forthcoming fantasy epic. Its predecessor Game of Thrones transformed the tourism industry of Croatia, Iceland and Northern Ireland during the decade after filming began in 2011. Visit Cornwall’s chief executive, Malcolm Bell,...
BayView Entertainment Acquires UK Genre Distributor Vipco

EXCLUSIVE: BayView Entertainment today announced its acquisition of Vipco, a famed UK genre production and distribution company that launched in the 1970s, with a specialty in cult and obscure horror films, which it will be bringing stateside. Vipco cuts its teeth in Britain’s video nasty era with titles like The Driller Killer, Zombie Flesh Eaters and The Slayer, more recently garnering success with such films as Devil in the Woods and Zombie Lover. The UK distributor is currently run by Terrence Elliott and Peter Goddard, who will remain as part of the company, with BayView Entertainment and Vipco working together to acquire and distribute horror titles...
‘Rise Of Gru’ Debuts In China; ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Reaches $985M WW; Local Pics Excel – International Box Office

With no new wide Hollywood tentpole releases until October, we’re in a period of holdovers, and local titles excelling in their home markets (and beyond), while Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar and there’s a will it or won’t it question mark over Jurassic World Dominion‘s shot at getting to $1B global. Overall, it was a fairly active weekend at the international box office, with Germany in particular seeing uplift on a handful of titles — Constantin’s Guglhupfgeschwader is still No. 1 there after three frames. For Hollywood, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru saw a 37% increase in Germany this session...
Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO’s Largest Marketing Push Ever Valued At $100M+ Tentpole Proportions

EXCLUSIVE: For all the noise about David Zaslav’s quest to find $3 billion in cost-saving initiatives at the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery, what remains important to the new CEO is to spend on content where those dollars pay off. And where is that? Why, on the launch of HBO’s near $200M Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, premiering this Sunday on both the linear pay-TV channel and streaming service HBO Max. Sources inform Deadline that HBO’s biggest marketing campaign ever is valued at over $100M in media spend (that’s a combo of ad spot value and hard...
Thompson Madrid Is Opening in the Spanish Capital’s Ritzy Golden Mile District in September

Thompson is expanding across the Atlantic to the old continent. The boutique lifestyle brand, which currently helms 17 high-end hotels across the US and Mexico, recently announced it is opening a new 197-key property in Spain this September. Thompson Madrid is set within two historic buildings in the Spanish capital’s ritzy Golden Mile district. Inspired by the sites, sounds and flavors of the city, the 10-story hotel pairs natural textures, such as marble, leather, hardwood and copper, with elegant Madrilenian-styled furnishings and finishes. Penned by Exacorp One S.L., Lyta and Architectural Studios, the hotel comprises 175 rooms and 22 suites that each...
Leon Vitali Dies: Stanley Kubrick Close Associate And Actor Was 74

Leon Vitali, an actor in Barry Lyndon who went on to become director Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 74. His family confirmed his death to Associated Press, but no cause was given. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his children said in a statement provided by his daughter, Masha Vitali. “He will be remembered with love and be hugely missed by the many people he touched.” Vitali was profiled in the 2017 documentary Filmworker, which spotlighted his contributions to Kubrick’ work. Filmmaker Tony...
Dr. Dre Reveals How Close He Was To Dying After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is opening up about how severe his health was when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm. The rapper and music producer made an appearance on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was. “I’m at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren’t allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in,” he said. “I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here.” Dre said...
Israeli Series ‘Embezzlement’ Sells To Topic For U.S. & Canada Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: Boutique North American streamer Topic has struck its first ever deal with Israeli powerhouse Yes Studios for true crime series Embezzlement. First Look Media Entertainment-owned Topic will take exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights from early next year for the Yotam Guendelman and Shira Porat show, which is based on the true-crime story of Eti Alon, an employee at a family-owned bank who embezzled its clients’ entire savings and capital, triggering the bank’s downfall. Dana Ivgy scooped Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards for her Embezzlement performance and the show was also selected in the Official Competition...
BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision promotes Anne Morrison; Sky Assistant Commissioner Program; Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’; ‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022 – Global Briefs

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision Promotes Anne Morrison Nevision, the indie behind Brian Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan, has upped BAFTA-winning exec Anne Morrison to CEO and Creative Director. Morrison was previously Creative Director, Factual, and will continue in that role. She will focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company, working with both established and up-and-coming global talent. Nevision was behind BAFTA-winner The Missing Children for ITV and is working on Glenrothan with Lionsgate UK and animated series Goode Stuff with Israeli indie Ananey. “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer,” said Morrison. “We...
‘Funny Girl’: First Look At Lea Michele Tackling Iconic Broadway Role

Producers offered a first look today at Lea Michele rehearsing the role of Fanny Brice for the current Broadway production of Funny Girl. Michele got the part after Beanie Feldstein suddenly announced in July that she was stepping away from the part at the end of the month amidst rumors that the former Glee star Lea Michele had already been recruited to replace her. The role was, of course, first made famous on Broadway and on the big screen by Barbra Streisand. Jane Lynch, who had played the role of “Mrs. Brice,” also announced she was leaving the production early. She wished...
Croatia’s ‘Safe Place’ Takes Top Honors at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival

Eight films battled it out in competition at the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival, but Austrian director Sebastian Meise’s jury—including French director Lucile Hadžihalilović , Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, Serbian actor Milan Marić and Israeli producer Katriel Schory—spread the love quite widely. By far the critics’ darling, Juraj Lerotić’s powerful suicide drama Safe Place was a popular choice for the big winner, with plaudits for Berlin/Sundance title Klondike and Cannes favorite Corsage. The winners were… Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film Safe Place, dir: Juraj Lerotić (Croatia)   Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director Maryina Er Gorbach, dir: Klondike (Ukraine/Turkey)   Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress Vicky Krieps,...
AMC Entertainment Stock Plunges As Its APE Securities Debut On NYSE

AMC Entertainment’s new APE securities — AMC Preferred Equity Units – began trading today late morning in a messy session for the big exhibitor, whose primary stock is down by almost 40%. APES were being distributed to AMC shareholders via their brokers starting this morning. Shareholders are getting one APE for each share of common stock they own. APES — which will have the same economic value and voting rights as common stock — opened at $6.95. A report said the security was halted briefly after trading up to $9.49. It popped to over $10 but is currently changing hands at...
‘The Whale’s Brendan Fraser Set For 2022 TIFF Tribute Award For Performance

Brendan Fraser will be honored with a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival’s eponymous gala fundraiser, which is set for an in-person return at Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sunday, September 11. The award comes in recognition of Fraser’s work on Darren Aronofsky’s anticipated drama The Whale, which makes its North American premiere in Toronto after bowing in Venice. The TIFF Tribute Award recognizing Fraser is one of two acting awards to be handed out at this year’s gala, with the other going to the ensemble of Michael Grandage’s romantic drama, My Policeman, for Amazon. Past...
Streaming Subscribers Resist Idea Of Trading Down From Ad-Free To Ad-Supported Tiers Despite Cost Savings – Study

EXCLUSIVE: As streaming leaders Netflix and Disney prepare to roll out ad-supported subscription tiers, new research from Fandom indicates a majority of paying customers plan to take a wait-and-see approach before trading down to a cheaper plan. About 57% of the 1,000 entertainment fans in the study agreed with this statement: “I am not interested in subscribing to any subscription services that have ads.” Just 17% agreed with this one: “I am interested in paying less for an ad-supported tier if there is no free tier.” While 54% of respondents said they only pay for ad-free streaming outlets, just 8% went...
‘Sisters’, ‘Soul Mates’ Castings; Vision Films Hire; Vertical, Random Media, Buffalo 8, Freestyle, DeskPop, Homestead, Indican Acquisitions; More – Film Briefs

Andrea-Rachel Parker (Power), Lil Mama (CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story), Columbus Short (Scandal), K.D. Aubert (Friday After Next), Cocoa Brown (Never Have I Ever), Tobias Truvillion (Brooklyn’s Finest) and De’aundre Bonds (Father Stu) will lead the cast of the crime drama Sisters, from writer-director Jahmar Hill (Run), which is heading into production in October. The film tells the story of three family members reunited by tragedy. After their mother’s early passing, Diamond and her “sisters” grew up under the care of their loving grandmother. But when her health deteriorates, threatening that relationship, the trio is willing to do anything to save her...
