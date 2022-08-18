ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3d ago

They filmed a giant Jaws dude in key west last Monday I do not believe the great white have mostly gone North for Summer unless they are all snowbirds checking in with research people.

tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Florida State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
#Great White Shark#United States#Atlantic Canada
WBTW News13

Crews manually operate Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to free trapped riders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans. Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told News13 at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
amateurgolf.com

Myrtle Beach World Am: A week with 3200 of our closest friends

"Big" is the word that best describes the Myrtle Beach World Amateur. The field is big, the number of courses is big, the experience is big. The tournament bills itself as the largest, most fun and most valuable golf tournament, and I will be taking it all in, not only writing about the event but playing in it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

