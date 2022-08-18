Read full article on original website
3d ago
They filmed a giant Jaws dude in key west last Monday I do not believe the great white have mostly gone North for Summer unless they are all snowbirds checking in with research people.
'I ain't going in the water': Grandson of Myrtle Beach shark bite victim changes vacation plans
"I just felt something -- I guess -- bite me and there was a shark on my arm," one woman said.
tornadopix.com
6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
2 Myrtle Beach swimmers bitten by sharks on the same day
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened...
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
counton2.com
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled to 120.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps remove passengers stuck on SkyWheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was called to the SkyWheel on Sunday night after the popular attraction got stuck. Capt. Christian Sliker said firefighters helped SkyWheel staff with manual operations in order to get passengers off the ride. He added that all people on...
Crews manually operate Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to free trapped riders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Johnathan Evans. Another MBFD spokesman, Capt. Christian Sliker, told News13 at 5:44 p.m. that firefighters were helping the SkyWheel’s staff manually operate […]
Terrifying footage shows 20ft long great white shark lurking off Florida coast dangerously close to fisherman
A MASSIVE 20-foot great white shark was spotted off the Florida coast by two terrified fishermen, who filmed the beast lurking dangerously close by. Don Gates and Angie Gonder were busy tagging local fish for research purposes when they spotted the monstrous predator swimming nearby. But on Monday their usual...
amateurgolf.com
Myrtle Beach World Am: A week with 3200 of our closest friends
"Big" is the word that best describes the Myrtle Beach World Amateur. The field is big, the number of courses is big, the experience is big. The tournament bills itself as the largest, most fun and most valuable golf tournament, and I will be taking it all in, not only writing about the event but playing in it.
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
