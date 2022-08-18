These Cleveland Browns had a solid outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns once again went into their preseason game resting their top players, but while some guys started last week, it appeared that none of the actual starters even played this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. While a lot of fans are anxiously waiting to see what the team looks like in non-edited, Twitter highlight reels, it made sense why they didn’t play against the Eagles.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO