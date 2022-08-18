Read full article on original website
NBA trade rumors: Surprise team is shaking up Kevin Durant landscape
A new team is now in the running for Brooklyn Nets star and trade piece Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while things have been reportedly slow-moving thus far, a new team joining the sweepstakes could be the catalyst needed to move things along.
Jayson Tatum reveals injury Celtics hid throughout the 2022 postseason
Jayson Tatum revealed he played through a non-displaced fracture during the 2022 NBA postseason. The Boston Celtics couldn’t bring championship number 18 home, but Jayson Tatum did everything he could to try to make it happen in the 2022 playoffs. The star went head-to-head with the modern NBA’s greatest...
MLB Power Rankings: Glee for the Braves, American horror story for the Yankees
This week’s MLB Power Rankings include some fans filled with glee while others checking if they’re living through an American horror story. The final full week of August baseball begins today. The MLB Power Rankings might not have had an entire shake up but a couple of the best teams definitely dropped off while some climbed closer to the top.
David Pastrnak faces murky future with the Boston Bruins
David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins have been a perfect match for years now, but could a separation be on the cards next year?. The Boston Bruins have been one of the league’s most competitive teams in recent memory, and one of the key reasons for that has been Czech winger David Pastrňák and his impressive penchant for scoring goals.
3 offensive Cleveland Browns who improved their stock against the Eagles
These Cleveland Browns had a solid outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cleveland Browns once again went into their preseason game resting their top players, but while some guys started last week, it appeared that none of the actual starters even played this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. While a lot of fans are anxiously waiting to see what the team looks like in non-edited, Twitter highlight reels, it made sense why they didn’t play against the Eagles.
