ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, AL

New Hope man arrested by U.S. Marshals after year-long search

By Kaitlin Kanable
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEJeG_0hM5k2u100

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A New Hope man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for illegally possessing 18 firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

More News from WRBL

46-year-old Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, of New Hope, was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Hollingsworth has a felony conviction for second-degree receiving stolen property in Madison County in 1993, according to the indictment.

Get the latest news developments in your area; click here to subscribe to WRBL’s daily newsletter, “WRBL Daily News.”

New Hope Police Sgt. Tim Garrett told News 19 that Hollingsworth, who New Hope Police was searching for for over a year, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday.

According to the indictment, on July 27, 2021, Hollingsworth unlawfully possessed 18 firearms, including:

  • 2 Browning .22 caliber rifles
  • 1 Taurus 9mm pistol
  • 1 Winchester 12-gauge shotgun
  • 3 Remington 12-gauge shotguns
  • 2 Weatherby .30-06 caliber rifle
  • 1 Fabico .22 caliber revolver
  • 1 Heritage .22 caliber derringer
  • 1 Glock 19 9mm pistol
  • 1 Maverick 12-gauge shotgun
  • 1 Browning 12-gauge shotgun
  • 1 Burgo .22 caliber revolver
  • 1 Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun
  • 1 Taurus .45 caliber revolver
  • 1 North American .22 caliber revolver

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents investigated the case. Hollingsworth was taken to the Morgan County Jail, bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
New Hope, AL
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#A New Hope#Firearms#22 Caliber#The U S Marshals#District Court#Remington#Weatherby
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are looking for an alleged credit card culprit who investigators say took advantage of a distracted parent. Police are hoping you can help bring this man to justice. Police are still looking for other people in the area. Charles Edward Lee is wanted for Criminal...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy