Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 22nd

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WFMJ.com

Brookfield water system to temporarily shut down for repairs

Due to emergency repairs, Brookfield Township residents will temporarily be without water from 9 p.m. to midnight on Monday. The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers are performing a controlled shutdown to make emergency repairs and avoid prolonging the loss of public water. Flushing activities will follow the repairs and may affect...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
