Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on.
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
Years Ago | August 22nd
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
Tractor show part of food, fun, and music in Vienna
Fords, Olivers and John Deeres. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they're gone.
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel.
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week.
More details released on YSU apartment fire
University Courtyards on Youngstown State University's campus was evacuated Saturday evening.
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
Brookfield water system to temporarily shut down for repairs
Due to emergency repairs, Brookfield Township residents will temporarily be without water from 9 p.m. to midnight on Monday. The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers are performing a controlled shutdown to make emergency repairs and avoid prolonging the loss of public water. Flushing activities will follow the repairs and may affect...
Summer Greek Food Fest back in Boardman
Tables are loaded with pastries and tents are set up outside.
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown.
Groundbreaking held for Canfield American Legion's Veteran Plaza project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Veteran's Plaza project being built on the north end of Canfield Village Green. This project was started by the Canfield American Legion Post 177, and the Legion has been collecting donations for the past three years. When finished, the plaza will include a...
Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years
The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
