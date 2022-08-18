ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Fremont County Offices Remain Closed Monday

Fremont County offices will remain closed today after a cyber security attack last week. Officials were alerted Wednesday morning of the cyber security event that impacted county government systems. Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell said there is no indication that city- and state-managed systems were compromised. The Fremont County Courthouse...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
KXRM

Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Splash Pad Construction Begins Today

The City of Salida Parks & Recreation Department and Stratton & Bratt Aquatic Division are happy to announce the groundbreaking for the installation of a Splash Pad at Centennial Park, which will be located opposite the skate park, on the bathroom and volleyball court side of the park. This project...
SALIDA, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

