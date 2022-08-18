Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Offices Remain Closed Monday
Fremont County offices will remain closed today after a cyber security attack last week. Officials were alerted Wednesday morning of the cyber security event that impacted county government systems. Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell said there is no indication that city- and state-managed systems were compromised. The Fremont County Courthouse...
Fremont County offices closed a second day due to cyber attack
Fremont County offices were closed for a second day in a row Thursday as a result of a reported cyber security breach.
Fremont County is still suffering from a cyberattack
Fremont County officials say the county is still suffering from a cyberattack that took place Wednesday, August 17th.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
Landscaping scammer steals money from Fountain residents
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services. According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents. The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself […]
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Splash Pad Construction Begins Today
The City of Salida Parks & Recreation Department and Stratton & Bratt Aquatic Division are happy to announce the groundbreaking for the installation of a Splash Pad at Centennial Park, which will be located opposite the skate park, on the bathroom and volleyball court side of the park. This project...
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
One injured from shooting, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman addresses community feedback regarding transgender guidance
As the Superintendent of Schools, I would like to provide some context to address recent concerns regarding the draft Transgender Policy that was presented and was designed to guide staff, students, and families. A question we’ve heard is “Why do the schools need this policy, and why now?” Let me...
KKTV
Colorado Springs 2nd grader uses pepper spray at school, district believes it was an accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An incident involving pepper spray, or a substance similar to pepper spray, at a Colorado Springs elementary school is being addressed by the district. The ordeal happened at Madison Elementary school on Thursday near Constitution Avenue and N. Murray Boulevard. According to a spokesperson with...
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
kiowacountypress.net
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 1