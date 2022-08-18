Read full article on original website
Related
Atmospheric waves could bring storms to Minnesota this week
Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota. The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some...
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Eater
How to Eat Through Northeast Minneapolis in a Single Day
Minneapolis is full of unexpected culinary surprises, and there’s perhaps nowhere with a higher density of delights than Northeast Minneapolis. Historically an industrial hub, Northeast almost feels like a city unto itself — it has an excellent food scene, from the banks of the Mississippi River to the far end of Central Avenue. For early birds and night owls alike, the area has great dishes available around the clock. Can it be done in under 24 hours? Absolutely, but pacing is key. Here’s a handy guide to eating through Northeast in a single day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Cambridge cleans up after flash flooding, strong winds cause damage
By Allen Henry CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (WCCO) - The sound of chainsaws filled neighborhoods across Cambridge on Thursday.City officials say two hours of rain Wednesday night caused damage that will likely days to cleanup."We experienced about five inches of rain over that period of time, which overwhelmed the storm systems and led to some pretty severe flooding throughout the city," said Evan Vogel, Cambridge city administrator. "Right now, we're just working on cleanup and damage assessment. So we still have several crews throughout the city, and we're just trying to get a full understanding of the problem and figure out what we...
Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash
Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities attempting to ID baby found at MSP Airport with woman 'in crisis'
Authorities are attempting to identify an approximately 10-month-old baby girl who was found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with a "person in crisis" who is not related to her. The tot was found at 9 p.m. on Sunday, with the girl and woman arriving at the airport via the light...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota woman dies after falling at Oregon's Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, last Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas, 62, fell approximately 100 feet while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota
It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Home foreclosures are on the rise across the country, nearly double where we were last year at this time. Joe Mahon of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says high energy prices are playing a role. He says while gas prices have been trending downward, they’re still higher than they were a year ago. And homeowners might also be reeling from other energy price hikes, including natural gas and the cost of heating their homes. As for foreclosure filings, Minnesota has seen a rise in the number of foreclosures, and we are in the middle of the pack among states for the first half of 2022. More than 2,100 properties around the state were in foreclosure during that period.
Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon
A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169
A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
Comments / 0