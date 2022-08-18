ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Bring Me The News

Atmospheric waves could bring storms to Minnesota this week

Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota. The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some...
fox9.com

Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KFIL Radio

140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Cambridge, MN
Cambridge, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Eater

How to Eat Through Northeast Minneapolis in a Single Day

Minneapolis is full of unexpected culinary surprises, and there’s perhaps nowhere with a higher density of delights than Northeast Minneapolis. Historically an industrial hub, Northeast almost feels like a city unto itself — it has an excellent food scene, from the banks of the Mississippi River to the far end of Central Avenue. For early birds and night owls alike, the area has great dishes available around the clock. Can it be done in under 24 hours? Absolutely, but pacing is key. Here’s a handy guide to eating through Northeast in a single day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge cleans up after flash flooding, strong winds cause damage

By Allen Henry CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (WCCO) - The sound of chainsaws filled neighborhoods across Cambridge on Thursday.City officials say two hours of rain Wednesday night caused damage that will likely days to cleanup."We experienced about five inches of rain over that period of time, which overwhelmed the storm systems and led to some pretty severe flooding throughout the city," said Evan Vogel, Cambridge city administrator. "Right now, we're just working on cleanup and damage assessment. So we still have several crews throughout the city, and we're just trying to get a full understanding of the problem and figure out what we...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash

Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
ROGERS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota woman dies after falling at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, last Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas, 62, fell approximately 100 feet while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the...
PORTLAND, OR
AM 1390 KRFO

The Cost of Owning a Car Just Hit a New High Here in Minnesota

It seems like everything has become more expensive lately, and that includes the cost of owning and operating a new vehicle here in Minnesota, which just hit an all-time high. The crew over at the American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) has been keeping tabs on the cost of owning a vehicle for a while now with their annual Your Drivings Costs report. Unless you're paying cash for your new ride, there's usually a car loan payment you have to make each month. But there are other factors in the overall cost of owning and operating a vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Home foreclosures on the rise in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Home foreclosures are on the rise across the country, nearly double where we were last year at this time. Joe Mahon of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says high energy prices are playing a role. He says while gas prices have been trending downward, they’re still higher than they were a year ago. And homeowners might also be reeling from other energy price hikes, including natural gas and the cost of heating their homes. As for foreclosure filings, Minnesota has seen a rise in the number of foreclosures, and we are in the middle of the pack among states for the first half of 2022. More than 2,100 properties around the state were in foreclosure during that period.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
CARLOS, MN
Bring Me The News

New Hope man killed in collision on Highway 169

A Twin Cities man died in a highway collision in Plymouth on Monday evening, according to the authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on southbound Highway 169 at 36th Avenue around 9:45 p.m., when a Nissan Murano collided with a Ford Ranger that was stopped in the right hand lane.
PLYMOUTH, MN

