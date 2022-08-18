Colorado State Forest Service Accepting Applications for the Forest Restoration & Wildfire Risk Mitigation Program

Read full article on original website
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
rrobserver.com
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
8-legged ‘migration’ about to hit Colorado; how you can partake in this annual occurrence
When male Oklahoma brown tarantulas reach the age of seven they hit sexual maturity. Once the summer months wane and the heat subsides, these males exit their burrows in search of a female to mate with in what some experts call a walkabout, as opposed to migration.
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
NBC News
Colorado River water levels drop to historic lows as area contends with 23-year drought
This week, the federal government announced emergency water cuts for states along the river. The river serves roughly 40 million people, and population growth trends suggest the drought may only worsen. Aug. 21, 2022.
Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak
Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
kiowacountypress.net
Mark Hillman’s Capitol Review - Today Colorado is a mess. Have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today's problems are the predictable result of "progressive" policies adopted during the four-year reign...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?
Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
