Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town

It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier

Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
WCTV

Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
QUINCY, FL
