7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Florida State Open To Realignment: College Football World Reacts
The Florida State Seminoles boast one of the most iconic college football programs in America with three national titles since joining the ACC in 1992. But amid a year of massive realignment, could the Seminoles be willing to change allegiance too? It certainly sounds like they are. In a recent...
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State
This doesn't sound like a positive development for the Tigers.
Yardbarker
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
Video: Florida State coach uses water gun during punt return drill
Punt returners have to be able to keep their eyes locked on the football at all times, no matter what happens around them. As Florida State showed during Friday’s practice, that includes any wet conditions. NoleGameday’s Logan B. Robinson tweeted a video on Friday of Florida State running backs...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee mayoral race features bad blood between John Dailey, Kristin Dozier
Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier have traded barbs in the four-candidate race. When John Dailey first ran for Mayor of Tallahassee four years ago, he campaigned on “cleaning up” City Hall and creating jobs. Now, he is being challenged by Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, business owner Michael Ibrahim, and entrepreneur Whitfield Leland III as he seeks a second term.
floridapolitics.com
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
WCTV
LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
WCTV
Some comic books found, FSU Strozier Library theft case takes surprising turn
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for a man accused of stealing a rare comic book collection from FSU’s Strozier Library claim the books have recently been found in a “rubber container” inside the library. Todd Peak was arrested in February and accused of stealing a rare comic...
WCTV
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
WCTV
Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
