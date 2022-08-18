ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Player Nate Boyer’s Directorial Debut ‘MVP’ to Premiere In September With GNC Fundraising Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tezee_0hM5i5Tm00

“MVP,” the directorial debut of U.S. Army Green Beret veteran and former NFL player Nate Boyer , will premiere in theaters on Sept. 14. The film’s debut via FilmRise is accompanied by a fundraising campaign from the GNC Live Well Foundation for Boyer’s nonprofit organization, Merging Vets & Players, after which the film is named.

Executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, “MVP” is based on the true story of the formation of Merging Vets & Players, which Boyer co-founded with Jay Glazer with the aim of empowering and connecting combat veterans and former professional athletes, providing them with a new team to assist with transition to civilian life and promote personal development.

The film takes place on the streets of Hollywood and centers on the growing friendship between a struggling recently retired NFL player (Mo McRae) and a homeless veteran suffering from PTSD (Boyer). With their “glory days” behind them, the two men bond in search of real purpose and identity. Talia Jackson, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi also star, with appearances from Tom Arnold, Rich Eisen, Dan Lauria, Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Jarrod Bunch and Michael Strahan.

“MVP” will premiere in 35 cities, including every NFL market, with a theatrical on demand event to kick off the in-theater fundraising campaign. The campaign encourages U.S. audiences to sign up to host a screening of “MVP” in their community and raise money for Merging Vets & Players. Additional screenings will take place throughout fall 2022 at major and independent theaters throughout the country, many of which will feature live appearances by Boyer and special guests including NFL players and local veterans. The GNC Live Well Foundation is the national sponsor and will support the film throughout the 2022-23 NFL season. Some screenings will take place in partnership with NFL teams including the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

“MVP” also features the original song “Work4It” written and performed by Wiz Khalifa. wrote and performed the original song “Work4It” for the film. Balboa Production partners Stallone and Braden Aftergood executive produce alongside Jerry C. Craig, Glazer, McRae, Joe Newcomb, and Shanna and Rob Schanen. Charles Berg, Boyer, Nicholas Gibeault, Weston Scott Higgins, and Jared Hoffman are producers.

“Merging Vets & Players has had such a profound impact on my life, as well as the lives of so many of our brothers and sisters who either fought for freedom or gave their all on the field of play,” said Boyer. “We set out to capture the story of MVP on screen. Like the two main characters in the film, many of us battle with personal struggles and are searching for that purpose, identity, and a community where we feel like we belong. “We hope that the release of this film elevates that conversation with audiences everywhere, helping both veterans and former athletes understand that no matter what, we got your back!”

“‘MVP’ highlights the very real struggles combat veterans and retiring professional athletes face transitioning into everyday life,” added Josh Burris, who serves as GNC CEO, a GNC Live Well Foundation executive committee member and a Merging Vets & Players board member. “We’re committed to supporting the military community and working with FilmRise and their distribution partners to share this important film with a national audience is part of that dedication. We’re proud to be affiliated with Merging Vets & Players and supporting the work Nate, Jay and the team does to make a difference.”

Additional information is available at vetsandplayers.org . See a poster for the film below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4600bf_0hM5i5Tm00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
Variety

Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would Kill Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: I Was ‘1000% Nervous’

Alec Baldwin revealed during a recent CNN interview (via TMZ) that he feared Trump supporters would kill him following the “Rust” shooting last October. Baldwin, the star and producer of the indie Western film, was holding the firearm when it fired during a take and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Trump reacted to the tragedy by claiming Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose,” which Baldwin feared would ignite the former president’s fan base against him in the same way Trump rallied his supporters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. “The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her...
POTUS
Variety

Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Dina Shihabi
Person
Randy Couture
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Dan Lauria
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Nate Boyer
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Mo Mcrae
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Christina Ochoa
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!. The next night, he won again. And again. And again....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

China Box Office: ‘New Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Chinese animation film “New Gods: Yang Jian” was the top film at the mainland China box office over the latest weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opened in third place. “New Gods: Yang Jian” earned 19.8 million (RMB134 million) on its debut between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It places ahead of previous winner “Moon Man” which slipped from first to second place with a $17.8 million (RMB121 million) fourth weekend. “Moon Man” now has a $397 million (RMB2.70 billion) cumulative. “New Gods: Yang Jian” is a continuation of the “New Gods” franchise from Light Chaser Animation,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnc#Friendship#American Football#Directorial Debut#Mvp#U S Army Green Beret#Filmrise#The Gnc Live#Merging Vets Players
Variety

‘Joker 2’ and New Sofia Coppola Film to Receive California Tax Credits

“Joker” was a very New York movie — so much so that tourists flocked to the Bronx staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in a montage. But the sequel, “Joker: Folie á Deux,” will shoot in Los Angeles, thanks to $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California. The California Film Commission announced its latest round of credit allocations on Monday morning, awarding $93.7 million to 18 projects. The recipients include an untitled indie film from Sofia Coppola and Amazon’s MGM, which will get $19.6 million to make the latest iteration of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Netflix — which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Gets Darker and Ruder Without Ditching Killer Choruses: Album Review

The roads taken by Demi Lovato have never been a simple stroll. Since the uncomplicated teen-pop of her 2008 debut, “Don’t Forget,” as she’s grew older her music morphed into a palate of smoky soul and glossy R&B, driven by her powerfully emotive voice and increasingly contentious lyrics inspired by the complications of her psyche, the mire of mental health, a messed-up childhood and the algebra of need that is addiction. Lovato’s had her bruises, and it always pretty much shows in her music. In January she announced on Instagram that she’d conducted a “funeral” for her pop and R&B sides,...
MUSIC
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon

Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

MoviePass Sets Late Summer Relaunch With Tiered Prices — and a Waitlist

MoviePass, the beleaguered moviegoing subscription service that collapsed in spectacular fashion, is returning at the end of the summer. The subsidized ticketing subscription service will relaunch in beta form on Labor Day, though potential users will have to first join a waitlist. Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, MoviePass will allow customers to sign up on its website for a standby list, which will be open for five days. Anyone who makes the cut will be notified on Sept. 5. MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes announced in November 2021 that he bought the company back after its parent company Helios and Matheson...
MOVIES
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Film Fund APX Group Appoints Andy Capper as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

New York and London-based American-European entertainment fund APX Group has appointed Andy Capper as chief operating officer and head of North American operations. He will oversee strategic and financial coordination of APX’s North America activity as well as business activities across the European divisions. He will also oversee North American-originating financing activity, integrating Blockchain technology and new opportunities, especially those related to APXCOIN, which APX launched in July. Capper will also work closely with London production company Herd, which was formed earlier this year by Shelley Hammond, Ben Dillon, Hollie Richmond and Iggy Ellis, who merged Burning Wheel Productions and The Engine...
BUSINESS
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
MOVIES
Variety

Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’

Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, an opportunity rarely accorded to non-fiction titles. It has also landed prominent spots at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, where it will get the centerpiece slot. Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto, while Altitude Film Distribution will reveal a U.K....
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Variety Talk Series – Will Seth Meyers Finally Be the One to De-Throne John Oliver?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Media Industry, Entertainment Union Pledge to End Bullying and Harassment in TV

U.K. performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity has issued a statement of commitment against bullying, harassment and inappropriate behavior in TV. The statement is developed by 21 major U.K. and international organizations, including AMC, Apple TV+, BBC, The Casting Directors’ Guild, Channel 4, Channel 5, The Co-operative Personal Management Association, Disney, Equity, HBO, Intimacy Directors & Coordinators, ITV Studios, Northern Ireland Screen, Pact, Paramount, Personal Managers Association, S4C, Screen Scotland, Sky, TAC, and Warner Bros. Equity called for a meeting of these organizations and together, they arrived at a pledge to creating a working environment where everyone is treated with dignity...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy