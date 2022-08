Horace Grant's four NBA championship rings, including the three he won with the Chicago Bulls during their first three-peat from 1991-93, are up for auction. Per Heritage Auctions, the three Bulls rings are expected to fetch as much as $100,000 each, while his 2001 Los Angeles Lakers ring could sell for around $40,000. The auction will run until Aug. 27.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO