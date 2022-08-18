ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Comments / 17

LoriAnn Grilley-Jamroz
3d ago

I have never seen a car crash where you can't tell one car from the other...that's BAD...Dear God, help ALL WHO ARE INVOLVED

Reply(1)
9
strong bull
3d ago

it's going to get worse, drunk driving or not. Massachusetts giving Illegals driver's licenses out.

Reply
3
 

westernmassnews.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman killed in New Bedford highway crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — An Assonet woman was killed in a highway crash in New Bedford early Saturday morning, said a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney. Officials said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 2:30 a.m. while she was standing outside of her car, which was pulled over in the shoulder of Route 140 north.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Randolph police find missing man

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
RANDOLPH, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 killed in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst

A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
AMHERST, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police respond to rollover crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a single car rollover in Providence on Saturday night. Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Courtland and Carpenter streets, where a car could be seen on its side. Officers on scene were unable to provide information on who was in the car, or what led up to […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
LEBANON, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury

On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
iheart.com

Transit Police Search For Person Of Interest In MBTA 'Upskirting' Incident

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police are seeking a suspect that allegedly took secret recordings of people at the South Station Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning. Officials say the upskirting incident occurred at the terminal at around 7 a.m. in the morning. Police say...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts

Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA

