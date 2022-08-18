Read full article on original website
LoriAnn Grilley-Jamroz
3d ago
I have never seen a car crash where you can't tell one car from the other...that's BAD...Dear God, help ALL WHO ARE INVOLVED
strong bull
3d ago
it's going to get worse, drunk driving or not. Massachusetts giving Illegals driver's licenses out.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
westernmassnews.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal Route 116 crash in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a fatal crash that took place on Route 116 in Amherst Friday morning. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez of Springfield was killed in a multi-car crash just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road in Amherst.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman killed in New Bedford highway crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — An Assonet woman was killed in a highway crash in New Bedford early Saturday morning, said a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney. Officials said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 2:30 a.m. while she was standing outside of her car, which was pulled over in the shoulder of Route 140 north.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
ABC6.com
Randolph police find missing man
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Randolph man that went missing Saturday afternoon has now been found. Chief Anthony Marag said just before 3 p.m. that Randolph police and its law enforcement partners located the man. Police said 78-year-old Leoma Juste was last seen in the south end of Randolph...
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst
A driver is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst, Massachusetts, officials announced. Amherst police responded to Sunderland Road around 8:45 a.m. for a reported rollover crash and found three vehicles were involved, according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. One driver died from...
Police respond to rollover crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a single car rollover in Providence on Saturday night. Around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Courtland and Carpenter streets, where a car could be seen on its side. Officers on scene were unable to provide information on who was in the car, or what led up to […]
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
Harvard Crimson
Police Investigating Death of 32-Year-Old Woman After Body Recovered from Charles River
John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge crosses the Charles River near Dunster and Leverett Houses. By Santiago A. Saldivar. A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday after a three-hour search, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The woman, who has not been named by police,...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
iheart.com
Transit Police Search For Person Of Interest In MBTA 'Upskirting' Incident
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police are seeking a suspect that allegedly took secret recordings of people at the South Station Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning. Officials say the upskirting incident occurred at the terminal at around 7 a.m. in the morning. Police say...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after likely murder/suicide in southeastern Massachusetts
Officials are investigating after two are dead in a southeastern Massachusetts shooting. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this evening, Wareham Police contacted the Massachusetts State Police Unit about a double fatal shooting in that town. Cruz stated that this is an active, ongoing...
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
