Area Superintendents Address Chamber Luncheon
Two local superintendents addressed a joint luncheon of the Brownwood Area and Early Chambers of Commerce today. First to speak was Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins. Wilkins spoke of the recent “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency that was received by the Early ISD. He said that was...
New Member Sworn in as CASA Volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
Texas public schools required to display 'In God We Trust' posters if they are donated
Texas public schools or colleges must display the national motto in a "conspicuous place" but only if the poster is "donated" or "purchased by private donations."
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Flood Watch issued with heavy rain expected today
The new work week starts with a high chance of heavy rain and the potential for flooding. A FLOOD WATCH begins 1 PM this afternoon. --Kristen Currie
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
Dolores June Phillips
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the 'tampon tax'
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
