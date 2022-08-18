The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO