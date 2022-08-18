ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Area Superintendents Address Chamber Luncheon

Two local superintendents addressed a joint luncheon of the Brownwood Area and Early Chambers of Commerce today. First to speak was Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins. Wilkins spoke of the recent “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency that was received by the Early ISD. He said that was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

New Member Sworn in as CASA Volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas

The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
State
Texas State
Brown County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Children#Back To School#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident
spectrumlocalnews.com

Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
brownwoodnews.com

Dolores June Phillips

Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy