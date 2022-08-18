Effective: 2022-08-22 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds gusting to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...From Black Rapids north. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

